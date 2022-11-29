OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego are partnering once again to host a Youth Night with the Oswego State men’s hockey team at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. The Lakers will host Saint Anselm College at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena & Convocation Center.

The entry fee for children will be waived with the purchase of a parent general admission ticket. Free slots for children are limited and will be assigned on a first-com, first-served basis. Those interested in signing up for this event are asked to call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.

