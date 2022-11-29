OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego are partnering once again to host a Youth Night with the Oswego State men’s hockey team at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. The Lakers will host Saint Anselm College at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena & Convocation Center.
The entry fee for children will be waived with the purchase of a parent general admission ticket. Free slots for children are limited and will be assigned on a first-com, first-served basis. Those interested in signing up for this event are asked to call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
“We love partnering the Youth Bureau with SUNY Oswego to put on these fun, popular events. These events give local families an affordable activity and something to look forward to during the winter months when other recreational opportunities are limited,” Barlow said. “Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the various athletic teams we have partnered with recently to organize these exciting opportunities.”
The Oswego State Lakers men’s hockey team will also be available for a meet and greet and a group photo with kids signed up through the Youth Bureau.
“This is a great way for our community to support our SUNY Oswego teams,” said Losurdo, activities coordinator for the Youth Bureau. “Kids are on Christmas break. Why not bring them to a game?”
