OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team held its annual Herb Hammond Golf Tournament over the weekend at Stone Creek Golf Club and had an “incredible turnout,” coaches said.
Typically the tournament is split down the middle between alumni returning and general community members, family and friends. But with a record number of foursomes out on the course, Assistant Coach Jon Whitelaw said it was probably close to 70 or 75 percent alumni.
“It was a beautiful day with over 100 golfers. I don’t have the exact number, but it was certainly a record number of alumni in attendance,” he said. “It was a big turnout, with alumni from as far back as the 1960s up to guys who just graduated a few years ago.”
“The amount of alums was awesome,” Head Coach Ed Gosek said.
Gosek noted that a lot of alumni wanted to return to the tournament last year, but had trouble with the border closure due to COVID-19. He said it was the most alumni the program has seen in one “reunion-type” setting since the 50th anniversary of the program.
“We had a lot of guys we hadn’t seen in a while,” Gosek said. “It was fun catching up with them.”
The Grimshaw Family Team — consisting of members of junior Trent Grimshaw’s family — won the tournament with an 18-hole captain-and-crew score of 11-under-par.
Whitelaw said his team “struggled a bit,” and only posted a 6-under-par score.
Gosek added that he didn’t play. “I was public relations director,” he said.
Both coaches thanked the sponsors of the tournament: G.S. Steamers, Pathfinder Bank, La Parrilla, 5 Points Wine and Liquor, Eagle Beverage, and Universal Metal Works.
The program also recognized seniors from the classes of 2020 and 2021 since they weren’t able to have senior banquets due to COVID-19.
“A lot of them, that was their first time back,” Whitelaw said.
Three people were also inducted into the Blueline Club Hall of Fame. This year’s class included Ryan Woodward, from the class of 2007 and captain of the national championship team; Ryan Scott, from the class of 2008; and Bob Lloyd, who served as Blueline Club President from 2009-2022.
Whitelaw mentioned that with the amount of alumni returning, it brings together what the coaches try to promote: a Laker hockey family. Some of the older alumni were “blown away” by the improvements the campus had made, including the newly named Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
“Everybody said — whether it was the guys from the ’60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, the 2000s — that you come back to town and you see the locker room, it feels like it was yesterday,” Whitelaw said. “They’re still making the same jokes. It’s like you never left.”
“Not only did we have a great time, even though it was a lot of work, but (everyone else) had a great time and look forward to next year,” Gosek said. “It makes what we do worthwhile.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.