Oswego Herb Hammond tourney

Pictured is a group shot of everyone who attended the Herb Hammond Golf Tournament on Saturday at Stone Creek Golf Club.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team held its annual Herb Hammond Golf Tournament over the weekend at Stone Creek Golf Club and had an “incredible turnout,” coaches said.

Typically the tournament is split down the middle between alumni returning and general community members, family and friends. But with a record number of foursomes out on the course, Assistant Coach Jon Whitelaw said it was probably close to 70 or 75 percent alumni.

