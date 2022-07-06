OSWEGO — Oswego State baseball head coach Scott Landers was named the Division III Region 3 Co-Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
The ABCA/ATEC named Ithaca College head coach David Valesente as co-coach of the year alongside Landers.
Landers, who has coached the Lakers since 2012, guided the team to a 33-11 record and an appearance in the NCAA Super Regional round. Overall, the coach has taken Oswego State to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including two trips to the DIII College World Series, and has won three SUNYAC Championships.
And the Lakers’ coach hasn’t been the only one receiving recognition lately. Infielder Ryan Enos received the SUNYAC’s Dr. Sam Molnar Award, given to “a senior athlete with the best combination of academic and athletic ability,” according to the SUNYAC website.
Enos also was named SUNYAC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and a Division III Academic All-American by CoSIDA. He recorded one of the best statistical seasons in Laker baseball history this spring, setting single-season team records for RBIs and doubles, also finishing in the top 10 in program history in batting average, hits, home runs, stolen bases, walks, and runs scored.
Enos is the second straight Oswego State baseball player to earn the award, after Kyle Lauria received the honor in 2021. The infielder is currently playing summer baseball for the Utica Blue Sox of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, and will use his final year of eligibility to play at Division I East Tennessee State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.