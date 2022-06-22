Laker baseball’s Enos transferring to DI East Tennessee State University

UTICA — Oswego State baseball infielder Ryan Enos is using his final year of eligibility to take the next step, transferring to Division I East Tennessee State University.
Enos holds Oswego State school records in hits, runs, doubles, and stolen bases. He recorded a slashline of .451/.566/.774, and set the Laker single-season record for RBIs, with 60. Enos also posted the second-best Laker single season marks for hits (74) and runs (66), and became the first player in team history to hit three home runs in a game during a March 5 win over Keystone College. He finished the season with 10 home runs, tied for third-most in Laker single season history.
The infielder, a native of Oriskany, was named Division III Academic All-American of the Year by CoSIDA this season, also receiving a first team All-American selection from ABCA and third-team honors from d3baseball.com. Enos was a three-time member of the SUNYAC first team, and was named SUNYAC Co-Player of the Year in 2021. Enos was also named Oswego State Outstanding Male Senior Athlete this year.
The ETSU commit is spending the summer with the Utica Blue Sox of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, where he is batting .375 with a home run and 12 RBIs across 11 games (40 at-bats). Enos also spent the 2021 summer with the Blue Sox, batting .298 with a home run and 24 RBIs across 32 games.
East Tennessee State competes in the Southern Conference, which also consists of schools such as Wofford University, Mercer University, and UNC Greensboro, among others.
The Buccaneers posted a 30-21 record during the 2022 season, falling to The Citadel in the SoCon tournament. The team has been coached by Joe Pennucci since the 2018 season.
