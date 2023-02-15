OSWEGO — A renewed promotional partnership between Jason Simmons Racing and Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions will see Oswego Kartway’s King of the Kartway Series return in 2023, capped by the $1,500-to-win Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360 racers.
The four-race King of the Kartway Series will be contested July 7, Aug. 11, Aug. 31, and Sept. 8, with points accumulated to determine champions across nine points divisions.
Points divisions include Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted Clone, Clone Light, Clone Heavy, Clone Super Heavy, and Open.
Each event will also include a special Pro Clone 360 main event paying $250 to win on July 7, $500 to win on Aug. 11, $750 to win on Aug. 31, and $1,500 to win on Sept. 8.
“We’re looking forward to ensuring that racing continues at Oswego Kartway in 2023,” said Jason Simmons. “We have added a race to the schedule this year and believe that four events will be the right mix for the Kartway this summer. We are eager to get started.”
The July 7 Battle at the Bullring will open the King of the Kartway Series with all nine points divisions in action. The 30-lap, $250-to-win Pro Clone 360 feature will conclude the night.
The Justin Lamb Memorial will take center stage Aug. 11. All nine points divisions will once again be in action with a 40-lap, $500-to-win Pro Clone 360 special to cap the evening.
The Kartway Classic will be held Aug. 31 with more points racing as well as the 50-lap, $750-to-win Pro Clone 360 finale.
The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the series Sept. 8. All nine points divisions will crown champions on that night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, which will once again see caution flag laps count.
“We had a great response at the Kartway last year and believe we can replicate the excitement and great competition we had one year ago,” said Dan Kapuscinski of Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions. “With the help of many great supporters and partners, we feel as though 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for the Kartway.”
More details will be available soon, including opportunities for series and event sponsorship. For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at 315-708-7544 or dkapuscinski00@gmail.com.
