King of the Kartway Series

Pictured is action from Oswego Kartway. The King of the Kartway Series will return to Oswego Kartway with four races this year.

 Ray Grela Photo

OSWEGO — A renewed promotional partnership between Jason Simmons Racing and Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions will see Oswego Kartway’s King of the Kartway Series return in 2023, capped by the $1,500-to-win Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360 racers.

The four-race King of the Kartway Series will be contested July 7, Aug. 11, Aug. 31, and Sept. 8, with points accumulated to determine champions across nine points divisions.  

