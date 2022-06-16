Kickoff party, charity golf tourney to drive Super DIRT Week into high gear

OSWEGO — An event more than 50 years in the making is taking shape this October at Oswego Speedway. It’s the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week, Oct. 3-9.
“Racing’s Biggest Party” begins Sunday, Oct. 2, when gates open for campers to move in and start the celebration. A kickoff party that night at Lighthouse Lanes across the street from the speedway will include bowling, food, drink specials, and music deep into the night.
The Super DIRT Week festivities start swinging Monday, Oct. 3, with the inaugural Bart Contracting Company Charity Golf Tournament at Radisson Greens Golf Club in Baldwinsville. All proceeds from the tournament will go to Colorectal Cancer Research in honor of Albany-Saratoga Speedway promoter Lyle DeVore and his fight to conquer the illness.
“I’m joining this charity golf tournament to show my support for my good friend Lyle and as a way to help kick off Super DIRT Week,” said Bart Contracting Company owner Bart DeRocha. “I’m sure it’s going to be an outstanding day. I’m looking forward seeing everyone have fun on the course and then with ‘Racing’s Biggest Party’ at the track.”
The golf tournament will feature four-person teams plus special guest golfers, which will be chosen from a list that currently includes drivers Stewart Friesen, Jimmy Phelps, Brett Hearn, Larry Wight, Matt Sheppard, Billy Decker, Mat Williamson, Max McLaughlin, and World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter.
Several special awards during the tournament include a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux. The first golfer who hits a hole-in-one on hole #11 will win the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week Ford Mustang Pace Car. Plus, Low-E Insulation is rewarding the golfer who hits the longest drive, with Land of Legends Raceway, Bear Ridge Speedway, and Thunder Mountain Speedway all joining the event as sponsors, too.
For more sponsorship opportunities, contact Megan Hazel at mhazel@dirtcar.com.
Golfer registration opens Monday, June 27, and space will be limited. Visit SuperDIRTWeek.com or follow @SuperDIRTWeek on social media for registration links when they open.
The 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week is the largest dirt track motorsports event each year in New York. From Buzzie Reutimann’s victory in 1972 at the New York State Fairgrounds through Mat Williamson’s win last year at Oswego Speedway, fans and competitors flock to Super DIRT Week each October.
With daily racing and entertainment, plus off-track activities, camping, and more, “Racing’s Biggest Party” will see its largest edition ever this October.
Tickets and more information are available at SuperDIRTWeek.com or on the Super DIRT Week app for mobile devices.
