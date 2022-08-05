OSWEGO — Kevin Martin, a 1994 SUNY Oswego graduate, has been named the Lakers new assistant director of athletics for marketing and fan engagement, Assistant Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus announced on Thursday.
“We are excited to welcome Kevin back to SUNY Oswego.” McManus said. “Kevin comes to us with extensive experience in marketing and fan engagement at elite levels within the collegiate and professional ranks. His vision and passion for improving the game-day experience will have a positive impact for our student-athletes and fans alike.”
Martin joins the Lakers’ staff with 15 years of athletic administration and consulting in marketing, social media, and event management experience. He has served in various roles for over 400 NCAA, SEC, PAC12 and MAC Championships.
“I’m thrilled to join the Laker team,” Martin said. “As an alumnus and community member, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to grow the marketing efforts and enhancing fan engagement of Laker athletics.”
Prior to moving to a consultant role, Martin had stops at the University of Alabama, University of Oregon, Houston Rockets, Louisiana State University, and Central Michigan University. He has also partnered with the Family Circle Tennis Open – Hilton Cup and the Reese’s Sr. Bowl Mobile.
An Oswego native, Martin received his bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY Oswego in 1994 and is completing a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.