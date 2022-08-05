OSWEGO — Kevin Martin, a 1994 SUNY Oswego graduate, has been named the Lakers new assistant director of athletics for marketing and fan engagement, Assistant Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus announced on Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin back to SUNY Oswego.” McManus said. “Kevin comes to us with extensive experience in marketing and fan engagement at elite levels within the collegiate and professional ranks. His vision and passion for improving the game-day experience will have a positive impact for our student-athletes and fans alike.”

