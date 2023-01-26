Ken Pierce

Ken Pierce plans to return to action at Oswego Speedway this season and run the full slate of Pathfinder Bank SBS events. 

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Veteran racer Ken Pierce plans to return to competition in the Oswego Speedway Small-Block Supers division this year for the first time since 2009.

Pierce competed regularly at Oswego for four seasons, beginning with his rookie year in 2006. The Liverpool driver had not been in a racecar for nearly 15 years, but was enticed to make a comeback after taking some hot laps in an SBS at a Fast Friday testing session a couple of seasons ago.

