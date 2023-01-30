OSWEGO — With its third triple-digit performance in their last four games, the Oswego State men’s basketball team won its 14th straight game, defeating SUNY Potsdam, 103-78, on Saturday.
In their second game of the weekend, the Lakers relied heavily on their offense to overcome a lackluster defensive performance
It took about 10 minutes and two Joey Rowback 3-pointers for the Lakers to separate themselves from the seventh-place team in the SUNYAC.
Notably absent from the Lakers’ offense in the early stages of the game was guard Jeremiah Sparks. He notched just two points in the first half.
However, Oswego State’s offense functioned just as well in his absence once they got going. Three consecutive 3-pointers on just as many possessions got the Oswego State bench jumping as it went up by 14 points, a gap that the Bears never bridged the rest of the game.
Potsdam guard MeSean Johnson did all he could to try and get his team back into the game with several important free throws and tough layups, one which momentarily sidelined him. Despite the on-court ferocity brought by the sophomore, the Lakers closed out the half on a 9-1 scoring run which put them up 59-35.
Foul trouble was throughout the entire game as 16 free throws were taken between the teams in the first half alone. Early fouls played a role in several Lakers not seeing remotely near the amount of playing time that they average per game.
Three starters, including Sparks who was only on the court for 17 minutes, Cartier Bowman, who played 16 minutes, and Ahkee Anderson, who played nine minutes, struggled to make their normal impact.
A quick 6-0 run by the Bears which opened the second half was quickly subdued as Sparks got his team’s offense going. His nine points in the first 11 minutes was key for the Lakers.
Luckily for Oswego State, the bench came through when needed, as those players scored 58 points in the affair compared to the 25 points that the Potsdam bench racked up.
Despite trailing by over 20 points with less than 10 minutes remaining in the second half, the Bears refused to be silenced.
Potsdam took advantage of some lackadaisical defense by the Lakers which kept the Bears’ presence known. However, a late 10-4 run pushed the lead to 29 points which was enough to see Oswego State coast over the finish line.
The large margin of victory was welcomed by the crowd in the Max Ziel Gymnasium, but according to Oswego State head coach Jason Leone, the win was not enough and urged his team to do better defensively.
Devin Green led the Lakers with 18 points. Jamal Achille and Rowback had 15 points each.
Sparks (11) and Bowman (10) also hit double digits.
Kaleb Cook (7), Cam Chance (7), Luke Van Slyke (7), Sean Edwards (6), Rashawn Grant (3), Anderson (2) and Chris Toscano (2) all scored for Oswego State, as well.
“It’s good that we’re winning while we’re not playing to our potential defensively,” Leone said. “But it’s very hard as the year goes on to win games when you don’t guard people. … From a coaching perspective, we certainly have some things that we need to work on.”
The Lakers (18-2, 12-1 SUNYAC) take on SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Oneonta at home on Friday and Saturday, a duo of teams which Oswego State has defeated once this season.
