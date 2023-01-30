Devin Green vs. Potsdam

Oswego State’s Devin Green (left) tries to get around the SUNY Potsdam defense during the Laker men’s basketball team’s 103-78 win over the Bears on Saturday.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — With its third triple-digit performance in their last four games, the Oswego State men’s basketball team won its 14th straight game, defeating SUNY Potsdam, 103-78, on Saturday.

In their second game of the weekend, the Lakers relied heavily on their offense to overcome a lackluster defensive performance

Recommended for you