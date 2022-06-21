OSWEGO — Defending Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers track champion Dan Kapuscinski continued his early season dominance on Saturday aboard the Flack Racing No. 23 on CME Electrical Supply Night at Oswego Speedway.
Kapuscinski won the first 20-lap SBS feature of the night, with Tim Proud leading every lap to take the second of the SBS twin 20s.
RACE 1 RECAP
Kapuscinski earned the seventh victory of his SBS career, taking the lead from Greg O’Connor at the halfway point and keeping Noah Ratcliff at bay on a series of late restarts to take the checkered flag, Kapuscinski posed in victory lane with son Michael on Father’s Day weekend.
“I was a big proponent of the choose-restart rule, but you don’t like it at the end of the race when you have to fight off those guys on the outside,” Kapuscinski said. “Noah (Ratcliff) was running so good and having Jesse Bearup and Russ Brown here tonight is tough. It is really a testament to all the racecars here. We’ve got 20 something really fast cars.”
Ratcliff settled for second place, the fourth podium finish of his career and the second of the season.
“I actually was experiencing a little bit of brake fade at the midway part of the race, so I was trying to take it easy,” Ratcliff said. “The last three laps I tried for everything I had, but I’m hoping for next time.”
Oswego Speedway Hall of Famer Russ Brown took third, filling in for Tony Pisa in the O’Connor-owned No. 89.
O’Connor and Darrick Hilton made up the front row for the first 20-lap shootout with O’Connor taking the lead in the No. 90. Griffin Miller, Andrew Schartner, Kapuscinski, and Ratcliff.
By lap 2, Kapuscinski had already worked his way underneath Schartner’s car.
A lap 3 spin by Mark Denny Jr. brought out the first caution flag of the race, setting up a restart. On the restart, O’Connor kept the lead, but soon had company from Kapuscinski, who motored underneath Miller to grab second place.
Kapuscinski worked O’Connor over until the halfway point, when Miller lost the handle coming out of turn 2 and spun out of fourth place. This spin collected Proud’s No. 54. Both cars restarted at the back of the pack.
With 10 laps remaining, the top five running were O’Connor, Kapuscinski, Ratcliff, Brown, and Bearup.
O’Connor got up a bit too wide in turn 2 and Kapuscinski passed him for the lead on lap 12.
Kapuscinski held on to the top spot despite a few more caution flags and restarts.
After a yellow flag on lap 16 for a spin by Tony DeStevens, the restart was single file and Kapuscinski ran away from second-place Ratcliff.
Misfortune then struck for fourth-running O’Connor as issues sent him to the pits with four laps to go.
Bearup’s car ran out of fuel with two laps left, dropping him out of a podium position.
Ratcliff stayed within striking distance in the closing laps, but did not get close enough to pass Kapuscinski.
At the checkered flag it was Kapuscinski winning over Ratcliff, Brown, Proud, and D.J. Shuman.
RACE 2 RECAP
Tim Proud parked his home-built No. 54 in victory lane for the first time in his career in Saturday’s second SBS 20-lap feature.
Proud has raced in both the supermodified and SBS divisions, but stepped away for many years to crew chief for his son Camden. He dedicated the win to his late uncle, Jack Proud.
“This is everything I’ve ever wanted,” Proud said. “I’ve been trying to get one of these since we started in 1994. The last few years with all the health problems have been unbelievable. It has taken a real toll, but we were determined to come back. Camden has been wanting to get this car back out here so I can have some fun, and I’m definitely having fun.”
Proud, who is competing full time in the new Small-Block Super Championship Series this season, joins younger brother Chris as an Oswego Speedway SBS winner.
At the finish, Dan Kapuscinski nipped Noah Ratcliff in lapped traffic for second place. Ratcliff took third.
Proud took the lead from pole-sitter Greg O’Connor on the opening lap and never looked back.
Ratcliff took a number of looks to the inside of Proud, but was never able to complete the pass.
O’Connor held on for fourth, with Russ Brown picking up fifth.
The Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will resume their season July 2, joining the Novelis Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supers, and XMR Sportsman Modifieds for the Independence Weekend Spectacular at Oswego Speedway.
SBS Feature Finishes
Twin #1 (20 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Noah Ratcliff (73), 3. Russ Brown (89), 4. Tim Proud (54), 5. D.J. Shuman (62), 6. Rob Wirth (04), 7. Tony DeStevens (24), 8. Josh Wallace (49), 9. Greg O’Connor (90), 10. Jordan Sullivan (2), 11. Jon Carson (27), 12. Greg Richardson (01), 13. Jude Parker (00), 14. Jesse Bearup (37), 15. Griffin Miller (9), 16. Darrick Hilton (66), 17. A.J. Larkin (35), 18. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 19. Andrew Schartner (18), 20. Mark Denny Jr. (14).
Twin #2 (20 laps): 1. Tim Proud (54), 2. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Greg O’Connor (90), 5. Russ Brown (89), 6. Jesse Bearup (37), 7. Andrew Schartner (18), 8. Griffin Miller (9), 9. D.J. Shuman (62), 10. Tony DeStevens (24), 11. Jude Parker (00), 12. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 13. Greg Richardson (01), 14. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 15. Ryan Gunther (22), 16. Jon Carson (27), 17. Robbie Wirth (04), 18. Jordan Sullivan (2), 19. A.J. Larkin (35), 20. Josh Wallace (49).
