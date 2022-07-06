Kapuscinski comes from 10th to win fourth SBS feature of the season

OSWEGO — Defending Oswego Speedway Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers track champion Dan Kapuscinski drove the Flack Racing No. 23 from the outside of the fifth row to the front Saturday for his eighth career Oswego victory and fourth win in five races this year.
Starting 10th in the SBS Grand Prix 35-lap feature, Kapuscinski had to pass several other top drivers in the division including Noah Ratcliff, Andrew Schartner, Jesse Bearup, Greg O’Connor, Griffin Miller, and more to get the checkered flag.
He made it look relatively easy, eventually going underneath O’Connor to take the top spot on lap 20.
“This car handles so well. Mike O’Connor, Steve Flack, and all the guys that put the work into this do a great job,” Kapuscinski said. “We are able to get back to the throttle two or three car lengths before some of these guys coming out of the second turn, and that’s been making all of the difference. This was a great race to come from 10th. There are a lot of good guys out there. Greg (O’Connor) drove a great race and we had our work cut out for us.”
Kapuscinski thanked his sponsors and his family for their support.
Best Western Plus and Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront sponsored the night’s racing action.
Miller and O’Connor brought the field to the initial green flag with O’Connor inching out in front from the outside lane in his No. 90.
Settling in for second was Miller with rookie Ryan Gunther riding third in the early going.
Fourth-starting D.J. Shuman, fifth-starting Robbie Wirth, and sixth-starting Jude Parker — also rookies starting up front for the first time — lost positions to Bearup, Schartner, Kapuscinski, and Ratcliff in the opening laps
Through 10 laps, O’Connor built a healthy lead with Miller second, Kapuscinski in third, Bearup fourth, and Gunther fifth.
On lap 12, Kapuscinski got underneath Miller for the runner-up spot.
Kapuscinski closed in on O’Connor and made his winning move on lap 20, diving underneath O’Connor going into turn 3.
O’Connor stayed hot on Kapuscinski’s heels through heavy lapped traffic. This traffic allowed separation for Kapuscinski and O’Connor between themselves and third-place Miller, fourth-place Bearup, and fifth-place Schartner.
With eight laps to go, Miller, now stuck in the same lapped traffic that the top two had just cleared, lost third going into turn 3, with Bearup and Schartner diving to the inside to send Griffin back to fifth place.
For a late-race double-file restart, the new running order was now Kapuscinski, O’Connor, Bearup, Schartner, and Ratcliff. At the drop of the green, O’Connor, nearly lost the handle down the frontstretch, and gave up three positions to Bearup, Schartner, and Ratcliff. One lap later, Ratcliff moved into a podium position to the inside of Schartner down the frontstretch.
Kapuscinski sped to the Grand Prix win followed by Bearup, Ratcliff, Schartner, and O’Connor.
Gunther, Shuman, Pascuzzi, Tony DeStevens, and Darrick Hilton rounded out the top 10.
The Pathfinder Bank SBS division will have the week off this Saturday, July 9. The division will resume its Oswego Speedway season in the July 16 Summer Championship program alongside the Novelis Supermodifieds and the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for more information.
Feature finish (35 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Jesse Bearup (37), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Andrew Schartner (18), 5. Greg O’Connor (90), 6. Ryan Gunther (22), 7. D.J. Shuman (62), 8. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 9. Tony DeStevens (24), 10. Darrick Hilton (66), 11. Josh Wallace (49), 12. Tony Pisa (89), 13. Jude Parker (00), 14. Greg Richardson (01), 15. Jordan Sullivan (2), 16. Rob Wirth (04), 17. Griffin Miller (9), 18. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 19. Jon Carson (27), 20. Cameron Rowe (77).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.