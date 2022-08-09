Kapuscinski captures sixth victory of the season

OSWEGO — Driving the Flack Racing No. 23, defending Oswego Speedway Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers track champion Dan Kapuscinski worked his way up from the 12th starting spot to earn his sixth feature win of the season on Saturday.
Kapuscinski needed just five laps to take over the race lead and cruise to a comfortable victory on Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and JP Jewelers Retro Night.
Kapuscinski has put together a dream season, winning the Tony White Memorial on May 28, taking June 4 race, and making it three in a row in the first of the twin 20s on June 18.
He won twice more in July and placed second to hall of famer Mike Bond in the “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” event on July 23.
With a dominant return to victory lane to start August, Kapuscinski has won six out of the eight features at Oswego this year, ensuring that all he will need to do to clinch his second straight track title is simply show up to the speedway on Championship Night Aug. 20.
“This is in memory of Joey Witkum,” Kapuscinski said of the win. “Joey was an awesome guy. He gave me my first chance to drive a supermodified many years ago when I didn’t really deserve a chance, but I’m thinking of the entire Witkum family. I really have to thank Mike Bond and Chip Wood for working on this car today. Actually under caution it kept shutting off, and we were lucky it would go under green, but had to keep re-firing it under yellow. Thanks to Mikey, Steve, and all the sponsors. I just have to thank all of these guys so much for such an incredible season.”
Settling for his third runner-up finish of the season was 2021 Rookie of the Year Noah Ratcliff, who started in eighth. After being passed by Kapuscinski early on, Ratcliff continued to follow the No. 23 car up through the field. The 17-year-old has again put together an eye-opening campaign, putting the family owned No. 73 on the podium in all but one event. Now with a total of four second-place finishes in his career, Ratcliff continues to knock on the door for his first win.
“I kind of knew it was going to be a mid-race car coming into the feature,” Ratcliff said. “We will keep working on getting it better over the next couple of weeks and try to go for one more spot. I feel like we have a pretty good shot. The car has been consistent all year long and we’re just trying to figure out what we can do to beat that No. 23.”
Finishing third was pole-sitter Griffin Miller, who had been bitten by a tough string of bad luck throughout July, but recovered nicely to begin the final stretch of the season with a solid effort for the Lucky Motorsports No. 9 team.
“We came out tonight just looking to finish a race,” Miller said. “We have had a really bad year. We just threw some old tires on and tried to get a good run. I ended up starting on the pole and the car was getting wicked loose throughout the feature, but I’m just happy to be back up here again. It’s pretty nice to finish a race. I have to thank John (Altman) especially. He puts his heart and soul into this car every week, especially when things go wrong, my grandfather, Rita, my dad, Steven, and everybody that helps out.”
The 30-lap feature was marred by only a handful of caution flags, with notable incidents involving Tony Pisa, a first-time heat race winner earlier in the evening. While battling hard for third on lap 3, Kapuscinski and Pisa brushed wheels exiting turn 4, with Pisa ending up in the outside steel.
Filling in behind the wheel of the re-numbered Robbie Wirth Racing backup No. 77, Cameron Rowe also saw a good run go sour after contact from Tony DeStevens, ended a fine run for both drivers with seven laps to go.
When the checkered flag flew, rookie points leader Darren Shuman took fourth, holding off a hard-charging Greg O’Connor, who recovered from an earlier spin to drive all the way back up to fifth.
Rookies Robbie Wirth and Jordan Sullivan had solid performances to finish sixth and seventh. Darrick Hilton, Drew Pascuzzi, and Jude Parker completed the top 10.
The Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers have this Saturday off. They will be back for Championship Night on Aug. 20.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for more information.
Feature finish (30 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Noah Ratcliff (73), 3. Griffin Miller (9), 4. D.J. Shuman (62), 5. Greg O’Connor (90), 6. Rob Wirth (04), 7. Jordan Sullivan (2), 8. Darrick Hilton (66), 9. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 10. Jude Parker (00), 11. Greg Richardson (01), 12. Tony DeStevens (24), 13. Jon Carson (27), 14. Tony Pisa (89), 15. Cameron Rowe (77), 16. Bryan Haynes (86), 17. Ryan Gunther (22), 18. Josh Wallace (49), 19. A.J. Larkin (35).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.