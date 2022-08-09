Kapuscinski captures sixth victory of the season

Dan Kapucsinski poses in victory lane after capturing his sixth SBS series feature win of the year on Saturday.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Driving the Flack Racing No. 23, defending Oswego Speedway Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers track champion Dan Kapuscinski worked his way up from the 12th starting spot to earn his sixth feature win of the season on Saturday.

Kapuscinski needed just five laps to take over the race lead and cruise to a comfortable victory on Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and JP Jewelers Retro Night.

