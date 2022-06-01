Kapuscinski begins title defense with Tony White Memorial triumph

OSWEGO — Defending Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers track champion Dan Kapuscinski and the Flack Racing team began their 2022 title defense with a dominant victory in Saturday’s 40-lap feature, Kapuscinski’s second-straight win in the Tony White Memorial.
Kapuscinski started in the sixth position, and by lap 7 had taken the lead and set sail to his fifth-career victory behind the wheel of the No. 23.
“It has been a couple of years since we have had more cars than anybody in the pit area, so thank you to everyone for the support. It was a long race. That felt like running the Classic. We got lucky a couple of times missing accidents, but it all worked out. Mike (O’Connor) and Steve (Flack) build a really great racecar and it kind of drives itself, to be honest with you,” Kapuscinski said. “This is in memory of Terry Strong. She was one of the nicest ladies that you will ever meet and the speedway will never be the same. Also, this is the Tony White Memorial, so that’s two in a row for us. Tony was an awesome guy as well. I love this plaque. The White family has been supportive of this speedway for so many years, so it means a lot to win this race again for Tony.”
Last year’s championship runner-up Josh Sokolic, who will move to full-time 350 Supermodified action in the coming weeks, brought his No. 26 Small-Block Super back out for the season opener and placed a solid second.
“It wasn’t a bad night,” Sokolic said. “I think we had a good setup. It was a real good long-run car, but with all the new people in the class, we are obviously going to have some cautions and it wasn’t as good on the short run. We should have the 350 out for the third race in the next couple of weeks.”
Completing the podium was 2021 Rookie of the Year Noah Ratcliff, who has his 2022 off to a hot start with podium efforts both in the Small-Block Super Championship Series opener at Evans Mills Raceway Park and now the Tony White Memorial.
“The car got real tight toward the end of the race. It was pushing so bad at the end that I could not get back on the throttle too much,” said Ratcliff. “It was a good race overall though.”
Sophomore drivers Robbie Bruce and Joey DeStevens brought the field to the initial green flag for the extra-distance special. DeStevens jumped out in front from the outside lane.
The caution lights came on almost immediately for a hard tangle coming out of turn 2 between pole-sitter Bruce and fifth-starting Greg O’Connor. Both drivers made heavy contact with the outside turn 2 wall, effectively ending their evenings with only one lap complete in the feature.
On the first double-file restart of the season, leader DeStevens elected to use the bottom part of the speedway with fourth-starting Andrew Schartner now to his outside. Schartner charged into the lead from the high road, but was tagged by DeStevens going into turn 1 and spun around. This incident also collected sixth-starting Tony Pisa.
DeStevens was penalized for the contact, but all three cars were able to rejoin the race at the rear of the field.
For the second restart, third-starting Sokolic was on the inside of the front row with seventh-starting Kapuscinski to his outside. Sokolic took the lead, with Kapuscinski falling in for second, Ratcliff, who started eighth, was now up to third, with rookies Drew Pascuzzi and Darren Shuman in fourth and fifth in the early going.
Kapuscinski stalked Sokolic and took the lead with a low move going into turn 3 on lap 7.
A caution flag came out on lap 12 for a spin by rookie Ryan Gunther, bunching the field again. Kapuscinski stayed in front on the restart followed by Sokolic, Ratcliff, Shuman, and rookie Robbie Wirth, who had charged from his 11th starting spot up to fifth.
Pascuzzi, who had a nice run coming together, dropped out of the race prior to this caution flag due to mechanical issues.
Schartner, who had restarted at the tail end of the longest line, charged to the outside of Shuman and Wirth to make it back up to fourth.
Another simple spin by Josh Wallace caused another caution on lap 15.
Kapuscinski still proved too strong for Sokolic on the restart, but this time the yellow lights came right back on for a turn 3 incident involving Miller and Wirth, who tagged the rear of the No. 9, sending both the sixth-place and seventh-place cars into the foam.
Rookie Tony DeStevens, as well as Josh Wallace, spun to avoid just behind them, and received their positions back. Also collected was a slowing Darrick Hilton, whose night ended after contact from Joey DeStevens destroyed the back end of the No. 66. The DeStevens crew made repairs to the No. 05 and return Joey DeStevens to the back of the field.
On this restart, Kapuscinski opened a big advantage over the pack, with Sokolic left to fend off challenges from Ratcliff.
With no further caution flags to slow the action, Kapuscinski motored to the win over Sokolic, Ratcliff, Schartner, and an impressive run for rookie Shuman in the top five.
Tony DeStevens, rookie Jude Parker, Joey DeStevens, Gunther, and Mark Denny Jr. completed the top 10.
The Pathfinder Bank SBS season will resume this Saturday, June 4, with a 30-lap feature scheduled to run alongside the 50-lap Winged Super Challenge for big-block supermodifieds.
Tony White Memorial Finish (40 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Josh Sokolic (26), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Andrew Schartner (18), 5. D.J. Shuman (62), 6. Tony DeStevens (24), 7. Jude Parker (00), 8. Joey DeStevens (05), 9. Ryan Gunther (22), 10. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 11. Griffin Miller (9), 12. Rob Wirth (04), 13. Darrick Hilton (66), 14. Josh Wallace (49), 15. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 16. A.J. Larkin (35), 17. Tony Pisa (89), 18. Robbie Bruce (32), 19. Greg O’Connor (90), 20. Greg Richardson (01), 21. Jon Carson (27).
