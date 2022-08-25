JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic set for Sept. 1

Action at Oswego Kartway will continue with the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic on Thursday, Sept. 1. Ten divisions of racing will be featured at the Kartway Classic.

 Ray Grela photo

OSWEGO — The official start to Budweiser Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Oswego Kartway with the running of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic.

The event will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series at Oswego Kartway, with the season finale scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23.

