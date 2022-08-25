JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic set for Sept. 1

OSWEGO — The official start to Budweiser Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Oswego Kartway with the running of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic.
The event will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series at Oswego Kartway, with the season finale scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23.
Ten divisions of racing will be featured as part of the Kartway Classic, including Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy, Lucky 7’s Landscaping Pro Clone 360, as well as the return of the Open division.
Pro Clone 360 racers will compete in a 50-lap finale, paying $500 to win, along with more qualifying points toward the $1,500-to-win Fall Frenzy 200 on Sept. 23. A $100 fast-time prize will also be awarded by PRP.
Currently Jamie Shutts, Seth Whitney, Kyle Weeks, Chris Natoli and John Palmieri lead the qualifying trail, with the top two points finishers after Classic locked into the 200-lap Frenzy.
Current King of the Kartway championship leaders include Luke Holmes (Jr. Red), Levi Herriven (Jr. Green), Savannah Simmons (Jr. Purple), Nigel Pendykoski (Jr. Blue & Jr. Unrestricted), Thomas Montgomery (Clone Light), Weeks (Clone Heavy) and Quillon Dann (Clone Super Heavy).
All divisions competing during the Oswego Kartway Classic will contend for top-three trophies, the coveted JP Jewelers’ winner’s ring, Oswego Speedway Classic Weekend tickets as well as an opportunity to be honored prior to the start of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Pit gates will open on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. with the drivers’ meeting taking place at 6:15 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. with time trials to follow at 7 p.m.
There is an entry fee to race.
Pit admission for non-drivers is charged, with a carload admission set for spectators. Those attending the event that are not towing in a kart will also need to pay a gate fee to enter the speedway’s campgrounds.
Transponders and Raceceiver radios are required to compete. The Kartway will have transponders available to rent. All karts will be required to utilize the Burris 33 tire, with fuel to be purchased from the Xpress Mart Sunoco gas station located on Route 104 East in front of the speedway.
Garafolo’s will be on hand to provide full concessions for the evening.
The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series on Friday, Sept. 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on that night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.
