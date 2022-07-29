JP Jewelers named title sponsor of Oswego’s King of the Kartway Series

OSWEGO — Oswego Kartway has announced that JP Jewelers has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the three-race King of the Kartway Series, which will open on Friday, Aug. 12.
JP Jewelers will once again award handcrafted, one-of-a-kind championship rings to all Oswego Kartway Classic champions on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Nine divisions of racing will be featured across the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series including Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy and Lucky 7’s Landscaping Pro Clone 360.
The Aug. 12 Battle at the Bullring will see all eight points divisions in action along with a 25-lap, $250-to-win, Pro Clone 360 feature, which will kick start the qualifying process for the Fall Frenzy 200 on Sept. 23.
The Kartway Classic will be featured on Thursday, Sept. 1, with more points racing as well as the 50-lap, $500-to-win, Pro Clone 360 finale. At the conclusion of this race, the top two drivers in Pro Clone 360 points from Aug. 12 and Sept. 1 will be locked into the top 10 starting spots for the 200-lap, $1,500-to-win, Fall Frenzy 200.
The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series on Friday, Sept. 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on that night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.
