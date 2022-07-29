JP Jewelers named title sponsor of Oswego’s King of the Kartway Series

JP Jewelers will be the title sponsor of the King of the Kartway Series at Oswego Kartway, beginning Aug. 12.

 Ray Grela photo

OSWEGO — Oswego Kartway has announced that JP Jewelers has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the three-race King of the Kartway Series, which will open on Friday, Aug. 12.

JP Jewelers will once again award handcrafted, one-of-a-kind championship rings to all Oswego Kartway Classic champions on Thursday, Sept. 1.

