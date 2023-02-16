Joe Gosek 2019

Oswego native Joe Gosek poses in victory lane after his most recent supermodified win in 2019.

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Oswego racing legend Joe Gosek has been nominated for the 2023 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame.

Gosek, a 42-year supermodified racing veteran, was nominated by Doug Caruso, a former co-owner of Oswego Speedway. 

Recommended for you