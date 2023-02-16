OSWEGO — Oswego racing legend Joe Gosek has been nominated for the 2023 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame.
Gosek, a 42-year supermodified racing veteran, was nominated by Doug Caruso, a former co-owner of Oswego Speedway.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 11:53 pm
In the nomination, Gosek is noted “as one of the most prolific and talented race car drivers in the history of Oswego Speedway and well beyond.” Now 66 years old, Gosek “remains a threat to win any race in which he is a competitor,” the nomination states.
“Perhaps this recognition comes because of his longevity and achievements in racing, but also for his qualities as a person which have endeared him to many fans, fellow competitors, race car owners, and speedway owners over the years,” the nomination reads. “He has become a respected competitor as well as a gracious spokesperson and representative of the sport. From the beginning in 1980 when he graduated from crewman to a supermodified driver, Joe has been dedicated to giving his very best effort each time he has wheeled a race car onto a speedway — in Oswego, (New York), Indianapolis, (Indiana), or anywhere else in the United States and Canada. Most important, he has never lost sight of who he is or where he came from.”
Gosek has competed in several series over the years, and has raced in 15 states across the country as well as Ontario and Quebec, Canada.
He has claimed victory in 14 speedways across North America, including 45 wins at Oswego Speedway — featuring three wins in the Oswego Speedway Budweiser International Classic in 1991, 1992 and 2002.
Gosek’s career highlights span far and wide, including the triple crown victory in 1991, winning the Sandusky Hy-Miler Classic, the Budweiser International Classic, and the Star Classic. He is one of four drivers to accomplish the feat. In 1996, Gosek was recognized by the Oswego County Legislature and New York State Legislature for his “singular achievements in the competitive world of auto racing, and recognizing him as an outstanding citizen of Oswego County and New York State.”
Gosek’s last win came in 2019 at 63 years old. And at the end of the 2022 season, Gosek remains at the top of Oswego Speedway’s all-time top-five finishes (235) and all-time point standings (35,368).
But the “greatest highlight” of Gosek’s career, according to the nomination, was when he qualified for the Indianapolis 500 in 1996.
“His gutsy effort to compete in this event exemplifies Joe’s career-long determination to succeed,” the nomination reads.
Eligibility for the GSSHOF is restricted to athletes and major sports figures who live or have lived in central New York. There are four motorsports inductees, including Nolan Swift (1990), Jimmy Shampine (1992), Doug Heveron (2004) and DIRTcar founder Glenn Donnelly (2006).
