Joe and Sophia Babcock

Oswego varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock (right) stands with his daughter, Sophia Babcock, before the Bucs’ Senior Night during the season. Babcock informed the Oswego City School District that he is stepping down as coach.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — After four years of coaching varsity girls basketball at Oswego, Joe Babcock informed the school district that he is stepping down from the position.

Babcock said he had full intentions of coming back next season. But once he received his end-of-the-year evaluation from the Oswego City School District, his mind changed. While he didn’t mention specifically what the evaluation said, Babcock noted that there were comments about communication within the program.

Recommended for you