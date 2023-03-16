OSWEGO — After four years of coaching varsity girls basketball at Oswego, Joe Babcock informed the school district that he is stepping down from the position.
Babcock said he had full intentions of coming back next season. But once he received his end-of-the-year evaluation from the Oswego City School District, his mind changed. While he didn’t mention specifically what the evaluation said, Babcock noted that there were comments about communication within the program.
After he thought communication went well between players and parents within the program, he “was taken aback by some of the comments.”
“When I read the evaluation and the comments, it just seemed to me that myself and that athletic department in that district are on two different pages,” Babcock said. “I read it about five times and talked about it with my wife and I said, ‘You know what? It’s time for me to leave.’”
Babcock said the evaluation “wasn’t terrible,” but it was clear what he and the school disagreed on.
The disagreement came after senior Adriana Ellis was ejected from the first-round game of the Section III Class A playoffs in February against Whitesboro, and wasn’t allowed to play in the following game at Central Square. Babcock made comments to The Palladium-Times which appeared in a story after the game, and that’s what the evaluation “basically singled out,” he said.
Babcock said a referee told him the referee made a mistake, and that Ellis shouldn’t have been ejected from the game and that it would be written in a report that an error was made.
“After I spoke … after the (Central Square) game, and those comments went in the paper, it wasn’t taken well by the administration. It was more of that I was crying the blues instead of holding a higher standard and whatnot when it came to (Adriana) being ejected unfairly, which I disagreed with,” Babcock said. “I guess they want me to teach and model behaviors that if rules are broken, there are consequences. That’s fine, and I’ll do that. I constantly talk about, ‘control what we can control.’ This is a different situation that I tried to explain.”
After the Whitesboro game and talking with different people, Babcock said he was inclined to believe that Ellis would be able to play at Central Square. But the following morning, he got a text message that said Section III didn’t have an appeals process, and the suspension would remain in place.
“I didn’t ask for an appeal. I asked for a review of the referee’s report, which stated that (the referee) made a mistake and Adriana should not have been ejected,” Babcock said.
Babcock added that Ellis being a senior played “into the magnitude” of the situation, in what was ultimately her final stretch as a Buccaneer, but knowing the impact Ellis had on the court also stings.
Babcock noted Ellis averaged double-digits on the offensive half of the court, and was one of the team’s best defenders on the defensive side of the ball.
“If we win that game, we’re going to the Final Four at OCC on the big stage — that’s something that’s very difficult to do, and we were in a great position for that. Now, taking the court without Adriana affects us on both ends,” Babcock said. “I’m more mad about that nobody stood up for the student-athlete, and I was told to, more less, bite the bullet and those are the rules. Rules that aren’t right need to be changed, because when it affects a kid unfairly — and it affects a team — we worked hard for three months to get into that position. We’re in a great position, and when you remove her from our team, we’re not the same squad.”
A phone call was left with OCSD Athletic Director Cynthia Lauzon’s office for comment on the situation, but the call wasn’t returned.
Babcock began the 2022-23 season fighting for his job for the second time after the OCSD Board of Education initially had another person set for approval in August to take over the program. That came after a motion from the board in February was made to pull the resolution of Babcock’s reinstatement.
Following a rally of support from players, parents and community members, Babcock was reinstated in August.
“I don’t really know the exact situation and why they’ve attacked me over the past few years, but rumor has it that it’s disgruntled parents that are friends with them,” Babcock said. “The remarks on my evaluation just seemed to open the door for me needing to interview again for the job and probably dealing with the same scenario as this past season. I wasn’t willing to take that chance of putting myself, family and supporters through that circus again.”
While his tenure with the Bucs comes to a close, Babcock said he’s proud of where the program has come in four years. When he inherited the program, he noted that the standards for the varsity program just weren’t there when it came to how everyone interacted with each other.
But after making changes to the team handbook — noting a specific protocol change with communication where a coach and a player talk first, and then a parent may get involved if there still isn’t a resolution — there were limited issues, especially this past season, Babcock said.
Babcock said he already told his two assistant coaches — Ryan Lavner and Amanda Reno — that he is stepping down.
“My coaching staff, we are as tight as can be. I love those two. We would do anything for each other,” Babcock said. “I would love to see those guys become coaches here next year and continue the progress that we made. They’re great people. Their hearts are in the right spot. They’re all for the program and all for the kids. You couldn’t ask to be blessed with coaches like that.”
Babcock also told some parents of players who were set to return for next season. He said a couple parents were in shock, but most understood why Babcock was stepping down.
“There was a lot of fighting to get my position back, and now I’m stepping down. I feel bad about the way that transpired. I spoke to all them and let them know what the deal was. We’re on good terms,” Babcock said. “I was very transparent and I tried to make the best decisions for these kids, but there’s a lot of obstacles. It was time.”
But what Babcock is most proud of is his team’s community involvement, highlighting the team’s Hoop Shoot for the Holidays — where players collect donations for hitting a certain number of free throws, and those donations are made to buy gifts for families around the holidays — and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.
“To spend a 12-hour day with these kids to shop and wrap the gifts and deliver the presents, and to help people who might not be as fortunate as them, and to see how appreciative they were for what we did for them, it was awesome,” Babcock said. “It’s a lot more than basketball, and I’m proud of that. … I know I’ve made a big difference with a lot of these players and helping them deal with different situations and adversity.”
For now, coaching may be over for Babcock. But basketball was only one part of it — he said he wanted to make a difference in his players’ lives.
“If they get into a situation, and they think, ‘What would Coach Babcock say?’ and can apply that to their lives outside of basketball or going forward as they grow into their adult lives, that’s worth more than anything,” Babcock said.
Babcock, who recently retired from the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant after 31 years, said he’s not entirely sure what’s next in the long-term future. There is the possibility that he’ll run for the OCSD Board of Education.
“Instead of sitting back — I always say, you’ve got to do something about it. That might be my next move,” Babcock said.
But in the short-term, he’s going to have more time to spend with family — taking advantage of helping his daughter Sophia, who graduated from the varsity team this year, get ready for college basketball next year.
Babcock said they’re visiting some schools now while she waits to make her final commitment.
“Doing this will allow me the opportunity to sit back in the stands and take my coaching hat off and be able to watch my daughter play basketball,” Joe said. “It was a rollercoaster ride, but I wouldn’t change anything over the last four years.”
