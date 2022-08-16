Jimmy Phelps weedsport

Jimmy Phelps is pictured in Weedsport Speedway victory lane Monday after winning the first SummerFAST Super DIRTcar Series race.

 Alex Bruce photo

WEEDSPORT — Jimmy Phelps broke multiple winless streaks and locked himself into the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week with a victory Monday in the initial SummerFAST series event at Weedsport Speedway.

The inaugural Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST — four straight days of racing — opened at Weedsport with the rescheduled Hall of Fame 100.

