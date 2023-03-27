Baldwinsville’s Jimmy Phelps

Baldwinsville’s Jimmy Phelps is looking forward to the start of the Super DIRTcar Series points season this weekend at Atomic Speedway in Ohio.

 Jacy Norgaard photo

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — With over 20 years of racing experience, Jimmy Phelps continues to prove why he is still a force to be reckoned with each year. 

He never stops learning.

