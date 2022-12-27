Tyler Thompson racing

Pictured is Tyler Thompson in the Lafler chassis No. 98T. Thompson will compete for Jason Simmons Racing at the Indoor Auto Racing Championship on Jan. 6 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

 Photo by Snyder Web Design & Photography

OSWEGO — When the Indoor Auto Racing Championship fueled by VP Racing Fuels takes the green flag inside of Allentown, Pennsylvania’s PPL Center on Jan. 6, Jason Simmons Racing will be armed with five entries in two racing divisions.

Leading the way will be a pair of ultra-quick TQ Midgets piloted by Tyler Thompson and Billy Pauch Jr.

