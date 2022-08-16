Jamie Shutts wins

Jamie Shutts was the winner of the Pro Clone 360 feature on Friday at Oswego Kartway.

 Ray Grela photo

OSWEGO — Oswego Kartway opened for action for the first time in nearly a year on Friday night, with a total of 70 entries filling the pit area for nine divisions of racing.

Former Oswego Kartway Classic winner and track champion Jamie Shutts earned night’s top prize of $250 by winning the 12-kart Pro Clone 360 main event behind the wheel of the No. 00M.

