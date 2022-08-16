OSWEGO — Oswego Kartway opened for action for the first time in nearly a year on Friday night, with a total of 70 entries filling the pit area for nine divisions of racing.
Former Oswego Kartway Classic winner and track champion Jamie Shutts earned night’s top prize of $250 by winning the 12-kart Pro Clone 360 main event behind the wheel of the No. 00M.
Shutts started fourth and snagged the race lead from Seth Whitney by lap 8 and was never again challenged over the course of the 25-lap race. Whitney held on for the runner-up position, worth $125, ahead of Kyle Weeks, John Palmieri, and Chris Natoli.
With the victory, Shutts leads the qualifying trail toward the Sept. 23 Fall Frenzy 200 with 108 points ahead of Whitney’s 106 points and Weeks’ 105 points. Natoli and Palmieri round out the top five of the current standings with only the top two in points locking into the Fall Frenzy 200 following the Oswego Kartway Classic.
The Pro Clone 360 portion of the Oswego Kartway Classic will be 50 laps, paying $500 to the winner and awarding double points toward the Fall Frenzy 200.
Junior division action at the Kartway on Friday was fast and furious. Nigel Pendykoski claimed two victories on the night in Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted behind the wheel of his No. 78.
Pendykoski topped Ryan Mayette and Riley Francis in Unrestricted, while Dylan Clemons and Mason Beshures chased the No. 78 across the line in Blue.
In Jr. Purple Clone, it was Savannah Simmons driving away to a near two-second victory over Parker Allen. Tehanonsakahnion Thompson and Kaleb Cook rounded out the field.
Levi Herriven joined Pendykoski as one of the competitors traveling east across the state and he made it worthwhile with a convincing victory in Jr. Green Clone. Callen Cleary had a great run to finish in the runner-up position, with Richard Yelle and Jackson Welling rounding out the field.
Jr. Red Clone featured a nice field of six karts with Luke Holmes racing to the win in the No. 8. Holmes crossed the line ahead of Derek Bird, Liam Pakenham, Bennett Malbeuf, Bryson Gill, and Mason Simmons.
Clone Super Heavy was won by Quillon Dann in an exciting finish over Tyler Henry. The top two raced bumper to bumper for the majority of the event with Hunter Hollenbeck, Cameron Taylor, and Mark Kapuscinski completing the event in the front five positions.
Thomas Montgomery returned to victory lane at Oswego Kartway in the Clone Light division in a runaway over Weeks, Sean Simmons, Trent Smith and Whitney.
While Weeks took third in Pro Clone 360 and second in Light, he did manage a victory in Clone Heavy over Jeffrey Chapman, Montgomery, Whitney and Shutts.
Oswego Kartway will return to action for the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series and will feature 10 divisions of racing.
The series will conclude with the Fall Frenzy 200 on Sept. 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on that night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.
For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at 315-708-7544 or dkapuscinski00@gmail.com.
Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.
Feature Finishes
Jr. Red Clone (15 laps): Luke Holmes, Derek Bird, Liam Pakenham, Bennett Malbeuf, Bryson Gill, Mason Simmons.
Jr. Green Clone (15 laps): Levi Herriven, Callen Cleary, Richard Yelle, Jackson Welling.
Jr. Blue Clone (15 laps): Nigel Pendykoski, Dylan Clemons, Mason Beshures, Brayton Malbeuf, Riley Begy, Kassie Rogers, Corban Dubois, Chase Crumb, Jaelyn Wright.
Jr. Unrestricted (15 laps): Nigen Pendykoski, Ryan Mayette, Riley Francis, Rylynn Bain, Haily Brownell, Owen Heath, Riley Begy.
Clone Light (20 laps): Thomas Montgomery, Kyle Weeks, Sean Simmons, Trent Smith, Seth Whitney, Mackenzie Graham, Brittney Hackett, John Palmieri.
Clone Heavy (20 laps): Kyle Weeks, Jeffrey Chapman, Thomas Montgomery, Seth Whitney, Jamie Shutts, Chris Natoli, Landon Dubois, Adam Collins, William Young, Robert Wright.
Clone Super Heavy (20 laps): Quillon Dann, Tyler Henry, Hunter Hollenbeck, Cameron Taylor, Mark Kapuscinski, Eric Jewett, Jordan Sullivan, Rusty Natoli.
Pro Clone 360 (25 laps): Jamie Shutts, Seth Whitney, Kyle Weeks, John Palmieri, Chris Natoli, Trent Smith, Jeffrey Chapman, Thomas Montgomery, William Young, Justin Wright, Robert Wright, Landon Dubois.
