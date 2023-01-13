OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team took a hard-fought loss at home Friday against Jamesville-DeWitt, with the Red Rams slipping by 35-32.

With 20 seconds left in the game, Macy Durkin sank a 3-pointer to lock in the win for J-D. Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs planned to close her out of the game.

