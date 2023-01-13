OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team took a hard-fought loss at home Friday against Jamesville-DeWitt, with the Red Rams slipping by 35-32.
With 20 seconds left in the game, Macy Durkin sank a 3-pointer to lock in the win for J-D. Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs planned to close her out of the game.
We lost her twice late in the game and she hit two 3’s. It seems to be something that we talk about constantly, who the best player is on the other team and what we need to do to stop them,” Babcock said.
The game started slow for each side with only one point made by each team in the first quarter until one minute remained. When Peyton Bond scored for Oswego later in the frame, J-D had an immediate rebuttal. Oswego then scored another two points to hold the lead for the first quarter, with the score 7-4.
At halftime, the game was tied 13-13, after senior Riley Reynolds, made a foul shot with five seconds left in the half.
Oswego again flew right out of the gates to begin the third quarter, though the shots were not falling for the buccaneers.
“Defense is there, the intensity is there, we just had to execute more on offense,” Babcock said. “We had some good plays, but we missed some easy shots,”
Collectively the team scored seven free throws in the third quarter alone.
“J-D played hard defense and we need to learn to play a bit better under pressure. When they are out, that's the time we need to attack and we seem to get a little bit shy,” Babcock said. “I thought all the girls played hard. It’s a stressful situation. Our program, our varsity team, hasn’t been that good in the last couple of years. We haven’t been in these instances.”
Maria Sweet led Oswego with nine points, with Sophia Babcock shortly behind tacking on eight points. Adriana Ellis added seven points.
“Overall, our girls came to compete tonight. I don’t even know the last time Oswego Lady Bucs beat J-D. We lost to them by 30 points last year in sectionals, and this is the next time we played them," said Babcock. “To have our girls step up and almost get the W vs. J-D was pretty cool. It hurts right now and the girls are hurting right now, but we’ve got practice tomorrow and we will get ready for Fulton next Wednesday.”
