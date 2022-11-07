Fulton volleyball

The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team competed Saturday in the Section III Class A championship match against Jamesville-DeWitt at Chittenango High School. J-D won the match, 3-1. Above, Fulton’s Madison Baum gets set to hit a serve. 

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

CHITTENANGO — Riding a surge of momentum from a thrilling 29-27 win in the second game, the Jamesville-DeWitt varsity girls volleyball team defeated top-seeded Fulton 3-1 Saturday in the Section III Class A championship match at Chittenango High School.

The second-seeded Red Rams (11-6) won by game scores of 17-25, 29-27, 25-23, and 25-21.

