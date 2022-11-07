CHITTENANGO — Riding a surge of momentum from a thrilling 29-27 win in the second game, the Jamesville-DeWitt varsity girls volleyball team defeated top-seeded Fulton 3-1 Saturday in the Section III Class A championship match at Chittenango High School.
The second-seeded Red Rams (11-6) won by game scores of 17-25, 29-27, 25-23, and 25-21.
Fulton (16-1), which entered the title match having dropped just two games all year, seemed well on its way to defending the sectional title it won last year in a three-game sweep of J-D. The Red Raiders controlled the opening game, capping the 25-17 win with a Calie Shepard ace.
Fulton led 19-14 in game two and was on the verge of putting the Rams in a huge 2-0 hole in games. Instead, J-D stormed back, getting hard-hit kills from Merris Kessler and Celia Kemmis on the way to knotting the score at 20-20.
From there, the teams exchanged points in a tense struggle, trying to get the two-point margin necessary for victory. Fulton took a 24-23 lead when Shepard scored on a putback of a short ball. J-D tied it and then went up 25-24 when Kanami LaClair’s spike deflected off blockers to the floor. Fulton tied it on the next point.
The battle continued until J-D scored on a Aaliyah Anderson tip and a Kemmis kill to win the game, 29-27.
It was the first game win for J-D against Fulton this season. The Raiders earned 3-0 sweeps in both regular-season meetings.
The third game was tight throughout, but after it was tied at 17-17, J-D led the rest of the way. Claire Trevisani’s hit caromed off blockers for a point to make it 24-21. The Raiders closed to within 24-23, but hit the next serve into the net to give J-D the 25-23 triumph.
Its confidence growing, J-D proceeded to close out the match. The Rams were defending well, getting accurate sets from Cadence Milligan, and getting kills from a variety of free-swinging hitters. Fulton held a 20-18 lead in game four, but an Anderson ace and a long serve by Fulton helped J-D take a 21-20 lead. Fulton tied it when Sydney Sachel set up a thunderous kill by Natalie Frost, but the Rams notched the match’s final four points. When Milligan set up a kill by Kessler, J-D had the championship. The Rams rushed the court in celebration.
Fulton’s dream season came to an end.
“Well, when you can’t serve receive and you can’t serve, you’re not going to win games, and we struggled with that,” Fulton coach Jessica Frost said.
She noted that senior middle hitter Madison Baum was playing on a sprained ankle, and that senior setter Sachel, whose knee was taped, missed a chunk of game four after getting hurt.
“It was a whole list of things,” Coach Frost said. “Bottom line, J-D got it done and we didn’t. They were passing the ball, they were serving the ball, and they weren’t making the errors that we were making. That’s volleyball. Does it sting right now? Yeah, it hurts. These girls are really upset about it. Kudos to J-D and I hope that they go beat (Section II champ) Burnt Hills (in the state tourney).”
Sachel finished with three kills, 32 assists, and 18 digs. Natalie Frost tallied two aces, 20 kills, one assist, two blocks, and 17 digs.
Also contributing to the statistics for Fulton were Ellie Parkhurst (2 digs), Bella Bogardus (1 assist, 13 digs), Bailey Frost (1 dig), Baum (8 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks), Addison Pickard (1 ace, 1 kill, 7 digs), Zoey Kerr (2 assists, 2 digs), Riley Kempston (1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs), and Shepard (3 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 3 digs).
The first game was tied at 5-5 when Natalie Frost drilled a kill to give Fulton the lead for good. J-D stayed close, but the Raiders repelled every surge by the Rams. Frost hammered some explosive kills, but that was supplemented by strong hitting by Shepard and superb orchestration of the attack by Sachel.
Just when it seemed like Fulton would stretch its match lead to 2-0, the Rams drew a line in the sand. They overcame a 19-14 deficit, carrying the play with their passing, setting, and hitting. Anderson, LaClair, Kessler, and Kemmis produced big hits for points in the 29-27 overtime win to tie the match.
Fulton tried to regroup, but gave several points away with serving errors over the final two games. J-D seized on the opportunity and controlled most of the play in a 25-23 win in the third game.
The Raiders trailed 8-7 in game four when Sachel got hurt while scrambling to make a defensive play. She walked off the court, but sat out several points. Although Fulton missed its senior setter, junior Zoey Kerr filled in admirably and set up a Baum hit that tied the game at 9-9.
Play continued back and forth. Another Baum kill off a Kerr set made it 20-18 for Fulton, but a long serve by the Raiders and an ace by J-D’s Anderson made it 20-20. After the Rams took a 21-20 lead, Sachel returned to the court and immediately set up a kill by Natalie Frost to tie the score at 21-21.
After a long serve by Fulton, J-D ended the match with an ace, another hard service point by Yeva Balayan, and a Kessler kill.
Among the statistical leaders for the Rams were Milligan (33 assists, 10 digs), Anderson (7 kills, 3 aces), Kemmis (8 kills), Trevisani (8 kills), and Kessler (8 kills, 6 blocks). J-D put everything together and handed Fulton its only defeat of 2022.
“We had a great run. It just wasn’t our night,” Coach Frost said of the Raiders’ season. “Sometimes it’s like that. Volleyball is a big, huge momentum game. I felt like they had the momentum the whole game. We just couldn’t get it back.”
