FULTON — In a rematch of last year’s Section III Class C Championship game, Jamesville-DeWitt scored early and often, pulling away in the first half for an 18-6 win over Fulton on Monday.
“They came out ready to fire, and we weren’t ready for that,” said Fulton head coach Brandon Weaver. “Today was not the showing we were expecting or hoping for. J-D is a good team, a good program. They bring it every year.”
Just under five minutes in, Brooke Bort scored on a free-position shot, giving J-D a 1-0 lead. Less than 20 seconds later, Macy Durkin received a pass in close and beat Red Raiders’ goaltender Ella Halladay to extend the lead to 2-0. Sydney Balotin added another goal, making it 3-0 just over two minutes later.
“I thought we were a little flat-footed,” Weaver said of his team’s start. “They definitely were quick, (they) got the ball down the field. We just weren’t getting into our positions like we talked about pregame. That made it a little bit more difficult to get into our set defense.”
Fulton got on the scoreboard with 17:12 left in the first half, with freshman Mya Carroll scoring on a free-position shot.
Lindsey Hildreth cut to the net and finished to push the lead back to three with 13:38 left in the half, resulting in a timeout for Weaver and the Red Raiders.
“At that point, it was just trying to reset,” said Weaver of the timeout. “I felt like, again, we weren’t getting in the position we needed to, and we weren’t in the mindset of transitioning the ball like we needed to. We wanted to kind of reset, regroup, have everyone talk through it so that we were prepared for the adjustments that we needed to make.”
However, immediately out of the timeout, Durkin added a pair of goals in the span of eight seconds, pushing the lead to 6-1. Merris Kessler made it 7-1 just over two minutes later, with Hildreth adding another goal just seconds after Kessler’s tally.
Kate Barclay extended the lead to 9-1 with just over 10 minutes left in the half, and Durkin’s fourth made it 10-1 with 9:25 left, giving J-D four goals in the previous 59 seconds of play up to that point.
“It was hard to adjust to that,” Weaver said of the Red Rams’ speed. “They were a quick team. … That’s something that, looking back, when we watch the video, we’ll go over it and continue to make those adjustments.”
Bella Cary got a goal back for the Red Raiders, scoring on the man-advantage with 6:55 left to cut the deficit to 10-2. But J-D again went on a run, this one ending the half.
Caroline Stone pushed the lead back to nine less than two minutes later, and Hildreth completed the hat trick with three minutes left in the half, making it 12-2. Kate Wilcox added the final goal of the frame for the Red Rams, sending them to the break with a 13-2 lead.
With a sizable halftime deficit, Weaver said his goal was for the Red Raiders to “win the second half.”
“Our goal was to come out, win the second half, get some momentum going into our next game against Central Square,” said Weaver. “I felt like we did come out a little bit better in the second half. We gave the ball back a few times toward the middle of the second half that kind of slowed our attack down, but I was happy with some of the adjustments that we made.”
Just 34 seconds into the second half, Cambell Endries broke to the net and finished, extending J-D’s lead to 14-2. Fulton responded, however, with Carroll and Carleigh Patterson scoring back-to-back goals within a minute of each other, making it a 14-4 game.
But the Red Rams kept coming, with Durkin’s fifth goal pushing the lead back to 11, and Wilcox’s second making it 16-4 with 13 minutes remaining.
Carroll and Patterson both added another goal each for Fulton, but Hildreth scoring a pair of goals late, wrapping up an 18-6 win for J-D.
Durkin finished with five goals and two assists for J-D, while Wilcox had two goals and three assists. Hildreth scored four goals, with Balotin adding a goal and three assists. Barclay had a goal and two assists.
Carroll finished with a hat trick for Fulton, scoring three goals. Patterson had two goals and an assist, while Cary added a goal and Anna Bednarz picked up an assist for the Red Raiders. Halladay made four saves on 17 shots, with Molly Evans also seeing time, stopping two of seven shots.
Fulton (1-3) will play Central Square Wednesday at 5 p.m. Entering that contest, Weaver said that pressuring the ball will be a key to the Red Raiders’ success.
“Going into a game against Central Square, we’re going to continue to make adjustments on our defensive side to be able to put a little bit more pressure on the ball,” said Weaver. “We just need to be better at moving the ball and being in space, things that we’re going to continue to work on in practice.”
