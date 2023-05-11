OSWEGO — Fulton was not going home without the Pathfinder Crosse trophy on its bus.
The Red Raider varsity boys lacrosse team defeated its rival Oswego, 14-5, on Thursday to secure the Pathfinder Crosse — the trophy that goes to the winner between the Route 481 foes — at a time that Fulton needs it.
Following the deaths of two Fulton students, Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver, who died following a car accident, Fulton coach Aaron Koproski said the win was in honor of those two students. As the Red Raiders celebrated with the trophy after the game, all the players held up two fingers — representing Bartlett, who wore No. 2 for the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team.
“The guys really wanted this. This is truly for them, and for Rylee and Brady,” Koproski said. “We’ve been through a lot the last couple weeks. … We’re just trying to keep it as normal as possible, but being able to win this for them, it’s what we needed right now.”
Going into Thursday’s matchup, Koproski said he needed a “complete game” from the Red Raiders, and that’s what they got. Between multiple points of attack with six players recording a goal, plus staunch defense from several defenders and goaltender Walt Metcalf, Fulton secured the big victory.
The win signifies a change in the Fulton team from last year. Koproski noted that the Red Raiders relied on one or two players to create offense last year. Now, with multiple guys, “it finally showed” on Thursday.
“We’ve been trying to preach that all year long,” Koproski said. “I’m very happy with that, because now, at this time of the season, going into the last week and sectionals, we need to have everybody contributing instead of relying on one or two guys.”
Fulton’s offense got off to a quick start with Daniel Devendorf and Trevor Doty in the opening four minutes before Oswego’s Lucas Bruns got the Bucs on the board with 7:40 left in the first quarter.
But between Metcalf making a few early saves and Fulton tacking on three more goals, it was the Red Raiders who were clearly in control.
“We had those three shots early in the first quarter, and Metcalf stuffed us every time. That got into our heads a little bit,” Oswego coach Doc Nelson said. “But we were flat to start with. I don’t know why. We yell, jump up and down, and scream. But we come out and play flat.”
Fulton added three more goals in the second frame to expand on its lead. Andrew Mainville got a goal after he ran in from midfield and took a shot on net in the slot, followed by Xaiver Doty with 5:51 left in the half. Then Ryan Carroll put his name on the scoresheet after getting a feed from Trevor Doty. Carroll, who was in the slot, took a shot from his hip and found twine with 5:05 left in the half.
Oswego opened the scoring in the third quarter after Logan Crannell took an underhand shot in the slot that hit the low part of the net, but Fulton still led 8-2. Fulton’s offense fired back in the remainder of the stanza, scoring four unanswered goals within six minutes to take a 12-2 advantage into the final quarter.
Two of the goals were while the Red Raiders were on a man-advantage.
The teams traded goals in the fourth frame before Crannell scored the last two goals of the contest with 4:12 left and 1:20 left, but Fulton was well ahead to secure the win and the Pathfinder Crosse.
“Fulton completely had their way with us. It’s just incredibly frustrating because we didn’t see anything tonight that we worked on the last two days in practice. … Offensively defensively, we just didn’t do what we worked on,” Nelson said. “If we don’t move our feet, we’ll never win a game. If we can’t pass and catch, we will never win a game. And tonight, we did neither.”
Trevor Doty led the Red Raiders with a six-point night, tallying a goal and five assists. Devendorf recorded three goals and two assists. Xavier Doty scored four goals. Landon Wakefield added a goal and a pair of assists. Carroll contributed three goals. Mason Kinney scored while Colton Norton (2) and Tyler Bryant chipped in assists.
In net, Metcalf made 10 saves — five of which came in the opening 12 minutes.
“That has been Walt’s mantra all year: just coming up with big key saves at the big times that we need him to make those saves. He’s bailed us out numerous times. I can’t count how many times he has done that,” Koproski said. “He’s our foundation back there. He keeps us in games. He showed that again tonight.”
Crannell had three goals to lead the Bucs. Cooper Fitzgerald tallied a goal and an assist. Bruns scored a goal.
In net, Mac Fitzgerald also made 10 saves.
“Mac made some great saves, but he saw too much rubber,” Nelson said.
Oswego (2-10) hosts Whiteboro on Saturday. Nelson said it’s back to the drawing board to try to reinforce different aspects of the game.
“We don’t have enough people. We’re so limited with numbers and what we can do in practice,” Nelson said. “We’re teaching by pieces then trying to put it all together in a game, which is not a good time to put things together. It’s too little, too late by that point. A lot of mistakes we make are just exhaustion. … I will say the kids have given me everything they got, but the gas tank gets empty quick.”
Fulton (4-6) with the Pathfinder Crosse trophy headed back to G. Ray Bodley High School, plays again on Monday at Utica-Proctor.
“The last part of this season has been more successful. We want to keep going on with that momentum and continue to improve. We want to continue on that high note,” Koproski said. “It’s not how you start the season, it’s how you finish.”
