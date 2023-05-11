Fulton boys lacrosse with trophy

The Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team celebrates its 14-5 victory over Oswego on Thursday, and the Red Raiders took home the Pathfinder Crosse trophy. The players held up the No. 2 in memory of Rylee Bartlett, the Fulton student who died in a car accident on April 30, who wore No. 2 on the varsity girls lacrosse team.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Fulton was not going home without the Pathfinder Crosse trophy on its bus.

The Red Raider varsity boys lacrosse team defeated its rival Oswego, 14-5, on Thursday to secure the Pathfinder Crosse — the trophy that goes to the winner between the Route 481 foes — at a time that Fulton needs it.

