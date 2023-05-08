OSWEGO — Strikeouts are just in Maria Sweet’s blood.
Sweet, an eighth-grader, who threw nine strikeouts in the Bucs’ 4-0 shutout over Cortland on Monday, now sits seventh all-time in program history with 256 career strikeouts.
Better yet, she surpassed her mom, Sue Sugar-Sweet, who had 252 career strikeouts and went on to pitch at Le Moyne College. Next on the list for Oswego is Vicki Smallidge, who sits in sixth with 262 strikeouts.
“It’s very, very cool,” Oswego coach Brad Shannon said of Maria Sweet’s performance. “It was cool to watch.”
It wasn’t just strikeouts that helped the Bucs on Monday — it was making routine plays and finding some early offense, Shannon said.
“If you make the routine play, the game just kind of cruises along,” Shannon said.
But things didn’t go according to plan right away for the Bucs. Cortland loaded the bases in the top of the first inning after a hit and two walks with just one out. But then Sweet took control, throwing a pair of strikeouts to strand all three runners on base.
Oswego was sent down in order in the bottom half of the inning, but then the Purple Tigers were also retired in order in the top of the second frame. While Malia Upcraft ripped a single to left-center field, she was also stranded on first base.
It was the bottom of the third inning where the Bucs finally got some offense going. Clara O’Connor drew a walk before Gracie Rendel came on as a courtesy runner since O’Connor is the Bucs’ catcher.
Rendel stole second and third base before Madison Casaletta hit a groundout to first base, but still sent Rendel home for the RBI groundout.
Adriana Ellis kept things going with a hit to right field before Sweet singled to center-right field in the gap, plating Ellis — who had already advanced to second base on a steal and third base on a passed ball. Sweet then scored on a passed ball herself to make it 3-0 Bucs.
“It’s awfully nice when you can get runners in,” Shannon said. “It’s no fun when you leave them out there.”
Sweet retired Cortland in order again in the top of the fourth with a strikeout. Ellis also had a nice snag at first base to record the lineout.
Upcraft woke the Oswego bats up again with another single to center field. She was caught stealing second base but then Emery O’Brien drew a walk. She made it to second on a stolen base and third on a passed ball. O’Connor hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring O’Brien to put the Bucs up 4-0.
“We’re starting to hit a little bit better,” Shannon said. “Each day, it’s getting better now that the weather’s getting better. It’s just a better atmosphere to play softball when the weather’s like this.”
From there, it was all Oswego defense. Sweet picked up another pair of strikeouts in the fifth inning and another in the sixth frame. Cortland couldn’t get any runners on base in the final three innings of the contest.
Jordan Caroccio advanced to first base on a fielding error from Cortland’s first baseman, eventually making it to third on a stolen base and a groundout from Kamryn Bletch, but she was stranded, leaving Cortland to its final three outs.
Three consecutive groundouts on five pitches — two to second baseman Bletch and another to Ellus unassisted at first base — sealed Oswego’s victory.
“You’ve got to make the routine plays. It’s how you win games,” Shannon said. “Once and awhile, a ball will fly off someone’s bat just because of the velocity Maria has, but most times they’re not putting the ball in play very hard — and we’ve just got to make the plays.”
Sweet had a single with a run and an RBI. Ellis singled and scored a run. Upcraft hit two singles, and Riley Reynolds also recorded a hit. Casaletta and O’Connor both recorded RBIs, while Rendel and O’Brien both scored.
At the pitcher’s circle, outside of her nine strikeouts, Sweet allowed just one hit and two walks in the shutout.
Shannon noted that Cortland topped the Bucs during Oswego’s first game of the year, 7-2, on April 11. Now, the team has more experience.
“We didn’t have any games under our belt. … We just got off to a really nervous start,” Shannon said. “Their mindset is a little bit different where they’re coming to the park expecting good things to happen vs. hoping for good things.”
Oswego (6-5), now on a four-game win streak, hosts Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday. The Red Rams defeated the Bucs 10-1 on April 13.
“J-D’s the best team in the league. They hit the ball, they field it, they pitch it. They’ve got all the intangibles. We have a pitcher that can keep us in the game,” Shannon said. “So we’re just going to have to try to scrap a run or two across, and hopefully keep making the routine plays and see what happens.”
