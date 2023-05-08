Maria Sweet vs. Cortland

Oswego's Maria Sweet (16) pitches during the Bucs' 4-0 shutout over Cortland on Monday. Sweet threw nine strikeouts, and in the process, passed her mother, Sue Sugar-Sweet, in all-time strikeouts in program history. Maria Sweet sits at 256 strikeouts as an eighth-grader.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Strikeouts are just in Maria Sweet’s blood.

Sweet, an eighth-grader, who threw nine strikeouts in the Bucs’ 4-0 shutout over Cortland on Monday, now sits seventh all-time in program history with 256 career strikeouts.

Recommended for you