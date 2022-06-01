CORTLAND — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team had been here before. And as sophomore Carleigh Patterson said, “It was our turn.”
The Red Raiders beat Jamesville-DeWitt 11-9 in the Section III Class C Championship on Tuesday, capturing the team’s first sectional title in a rematch of last year’s championship game, and coming full-circle in a year of growth for the Fulton squad.
“It feels amazing,” said Patterson. “I can’t even really think right now.”
“Yeah, it’s amazing,” added freshman Mya Carroll.
Fulton head coach Brandon Weaver said “it’s almost like a dream.”
“I felt, coming into this season, this team was special and had an opportunity. I knew we were really young, starting with 13 new players,” added Weaver. “But as the season went on, that last half of the season we really started clicking. … We’re playing at a high level right now, and I can’t ask for much more from these girls. It’s unbelievable.”
The team lost each of its regular-season meetings against the Red Rams, both coming in April. The second loss, however, became somewhat of a turning point for Fulton, which has gone 10-2 since.
And on Tuesday night, the Red Raiders were able to set the tone early. Less than two minutes in, Anna Bednarz wrapped around the net and tucked the ball past J-D goalie Lucy Keib for the game’s first goal.
The Red Rams responded, and the two teams traded goals over the next several minutes. Lindsey Hildreth tied the game on a free-position chance with 20:22 left in the half, and Patterson answered to give Fulton another lead just 37 seconds later.
Brooke Bort tied the game at two for J-D with 18:19 remaining in the half, and 17 seconds later, Hildreth added another goal to give the Red Rams a 3-2 lead.
Fulton tied the game with 15:36 until halftime on a shot from Patterson, and used the momentum to take control. Mya Carroll fought off a defender on her way to the net and finished to give the Red Raiders a 4-3 lead, and Bella Cary finished a feed from Bednarz to extend the lead to two.
Weaver said the Red Raiders were able to “counter” many of J-D’s goals in the first half.
“I think our shooting was pretty good tonight, especially in that first half,” said Weaver. “We came out hot, putting the ball in the back of the net when we had the opportunities.”
Cary added another goal with 6:37 left in the first half, scoring on a free-position chance to give Fulton a 6-3 lead. J-D answered with a quick goal from Macy Durkin, but Patterson responded by coming off a screen and ripping a shot past Keib to push the lead back to three.
Carroll finished another shot in traffic with 2:47 until halftime, giving Fulton an 8-4 lead. The Red Rams got a late goal from Sydney Balotin to cut the lead to three at the half, but the Red Raiders still went into the break with momentum.
“We’ve just got to keep the momentum going,” Weaver said of his halftime message. “If they counter, we’ve got to counter back. … That’s kind of what we did. When they scored, we were able to get a goal back, and that left us in a good situation.”
“We knew coming into the second half we couldn’t be too confident, but we just had to keep playing,” added Bednarz.
Bort scored a quick goal to start the second half for J-D, cutting the lead to two, but Fulton had yet another response in the form of a goal by Bednarz, making it 9-6.
The teams continued to trade goals, with Merris Kessler bouncing a ball home to cut the deficit back to two before Bednarz answered by beating a defender and scoring to make it 10-7 with 8:55 left to play.
The Red Rams still had plenty of life, however, with Hildreth cutting the deficit to two before Durkin made it a one-goal game with 6:48 to go.
After Fulton gained possession, Weaver used his second timeout, clinging to a 10-9 lead with four minutes remaining.
“At that point, we talked about, ‘We have to possess the ball,’” said Weaver. “We knew that the clock was in our favor if we could just possess the ball. … If they gave us an opportunity and overplayed us, then we could take it, and that’s what we ended up doing.”
The Red Raiders were content to spread the ball around patiently, and Patterson found a seam in the J-D defense with just 1:51 left, extending the lead to two goals.
The Red Rams were unable to generate much offensively in the final minutes, and Fulton gained possession in time to watch the final seconds tick away.
“When it was the last minute, a couple seconds left, I turned and looked at the coaches and they were all excited, so I just got even more excited,” said Carroll.
“Unreal. Unbelievable,” Weaver said of his feeling in the final seconds.
Bednarz had three goals and four assists for the Red Raiders, while Patterson scored four goals. Carroll and Cary each scored twice, and Molly Evans made three saves in goal for Fulton.
Hildreth had three goals and an assist for the Red Rams, with Balotin adding a goal and three assists. Durkin and Bort each scored twice, while Kessler added a goal and Caroline Stone had an assist. Keib made three saves in net for J-D.
Weaver, the first-year head coach, gave praise to former Fulton head coaches Drew White and Dan Bartlett, saying “a lot of this” goes back to the two.
“All of their leadership led to this moment, and I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to finish our quest,” Weaver said.
And for Fulton, the work doesn’t stop here. The Red Raiders, now 13-6 after the championship win, will play Canton High School (Section X) in the NYSPHSAA Class C Sub-Regionals Thursday at 5 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. The winner will play Johnson City (Section IV) in the Class C Regional Finals on Saturday.
“It’s great to be playing,” added Weaver. “And that’s how we want to move forward, one game at a time, just like we’ve been through sectionals. … It’s a quick turnaround. Two days, we’re going to be playing again, and if we win that game we’ll be playing on Saturday. A lot of work still to be done.”
“It feels good,” Patterson said of advancing to regionals. “(We’ve) got to get better next practice. Keep moving on and moving on.”
