"It was a great feeling": Mexico baseball honors seniors vs. Hannibal

MEXICO — Despite a 9-5 loss to Hannibal, the Mexico varsity baseball team made “a core memory” on Wednesday, honoring its four seniors after the game.
Tigers’ head coach Tyler Stever said his players “really deserved” the senior night honors.
“These guys, personally, I was umpiring them when I was a player, when they were in Little League,” said Stever. “I’ve known this group of kids particularly since they were 10, 9 years old. … It’s awesome to see these kids have that night that’s honoring them, and all that good stuff.”
The Tigers have four seniors: Connor Dubois, Tyler Warner, Kian Long, and Evan Caroccio.
“That’s a core memory for me. … It was a lot of fun, the energy was great,” said Caroccio. “The team is like my second family to me. … They’re just great guys, and they get us all rallied up and energetic.”
“This team right here has been my team for about eight or nine years, from A-ball all the way to now,” Warner said. “This team actually just means the world to me, there’s no other words that can put that in perspective.”
Long echoed this, mentioning the closeness of the Tiger squad and noting his appreciation for the ceremony.
“Coming off COVID a couple years ago, having a senior night at all is pretty amazing,” said Long. “It was a great feeling.”
Stever said the four seniors are “four leaders” for the Mexico team.
“They’re really four guys that I can just turn to at any point to kind of just lead the way, if that’s on the field or even off the field,” said Stever. “Those guys are really good with that, working with the younger guys, trying to develop them and all that stuff.”
When it came to the game itself, however, Hannibal quickly jumped in control with a four-run frame in the top of the first inning.
Logan Longley led off with a single, stealing his way to third base. After Alex Miller reached on an error, a double steal allowed Longley to take home, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead. Miller came around to score on an RBI double by Owen Skiff, who scored on an RBI single by Carl Emmons III. Emmons III eventually scored on a wild pitch, giving the Warriors a 4-0 lead.
Hannibal added two more in the second, with an RBI triple by Longley and an RBI single by Miller extending the lead to 6-0 after two innings.
“Getting up, scoring four in the first inning, that’s kind of been our M.O. in games that we win,” said Hannibal head coach Joe Meyer. “Being able to score, putting together tough at-bats, capitalizing on their mistakes I think is what set the tone for us right away.”
“We just kind of dug ourselves too deep of a hole too early, and kind of waited too late to jump back at it,” Stever said of the early innings.
Warriors’ starter Jaager Carter cruised early, not allowing a hit through his first 3.2 innings, but the Mexico bats came to life with two outs in the fourth. A single by Dawson Cory extended the inning, and an RBI knock by Caroccio drove home the catcher to put the Tigers on the board.
Carter Robert followed up with an RBI single of his own, scoring Caroccio. He eventually scored after Trevor Coe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, cutting Hannibal’s lead to 6-3.
The Warriors responded, with an RBI single by Carter in the fifth making it 7-3. The teams continued to trade runs over the next several innings, with another RBI hit by Caroccio cutting the lead back to three before Dustin MacFarland drove home a run with a groundout to make it 8-4 in favor of Hannibal.
“The tack-on runs are so important,” said Meyer. “They would score, we would answer. It kept going back and forth that way, and that’s what kind of gave us that confidence in the last inning to shut it down.”
An RBI double by Jacob Poissant in the sixth scored Robert, cutting the deficit to three runs, but Hannibal again responded, with a wild pitch allowing Emmons III to score.
With a 9-5 lead, Emmons III returned to the mound, working around a single to shut down the Tigers and lock up the win.
“The boys, they showed that they could do it today, but it was just too late,” said Stever of the loss. “I was happy with the second half of the game, to see them show that character. … It was just too late, but to show that they can do it, that’s one of the biggest things.”
Longley was 1-2 with an RBI triple for Hannibal, while Miller went 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Emmons III was 2-3 with two runs driven in, and Carter went 1-4 with an RBI. Skiff added a double for the Warriors, while MacFarland had an RBI.
Carter threw four innings for Hannibal, allowing three runs. Emmons III pitched the final three, allowing two runs.
Caroccio was 3-4 with two RBIs for Mexico, while Cory and Robert each added two hits. Poissant had an RBI double, with Johnathan Greeno and Long adding base hits. Long went the distance on the mound, allowing four earned runs and striking out 10 batters.
Hannibal played at Westhill on Thursday, in a game that ended after press time. The Warriors are set to play at Jordan-Elbridge on Friday, and finish the regular season with four games scheduled for next week.
“We control our own destiny at this point,” Meyer said. “We need two more wins to make sectionals, and that can come in the form of two overall, or two league wins. … That’s kind of what I’m putting out to these guys, like, ‘Hey, seniors, this is it for you. You control your own destiny.’”
Mexico sits in a very similar spot, as the Tigers must claim two more league wins to qualify for sectionals.
“We’re still working through the gameplan of, we need two more wins next week to make sectionals,” said Stever. “And they’re there. I was just telling the guys, ‘It’s a matter of, are we going to buy in and believe it, and come ready to go from the first inning,’ … That’s what we’re hoping for.”
Caroccio said the team will “need to gear up, come together as a team, and win,” while Warner said it will be important for the Tigers to enter next week “with a good mindset.”
“We need to kick into gear,” said Warner. “We just need to get going and just make some noise.”
