Shane Bull vs. SUNY Cortland

Oswego State’s Shane Bull tries to get around Cortland’s Evan Beaudry during the second period of the Lakers’ 4-3 overtime loss against the Red Dragons on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Friday’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland has forced the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s coaching staff to change the way they’re approaching things.

Practices have had ramped up intensity and there’s been added accountability with all “these little things that add up to big things” in the recent contests for the Lakers. Oswego State fell to Plattsburgh State on Jan. 20 before narrowly defeating SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 21.

