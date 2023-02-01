OSWEGO — Friday’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland has forced the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s coaching staff to change the way they’re approaching things.
Practices have had ramped up intensity and there’s been added accountability with all “these little things that add up to big things” in the recent contests for the Lakers. Oswego State fell to Plattsburgh State on Jan. 20 before narrowly defeating SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 21.
Also, there’s a reliance on the seniors — and those in the leadership council for Oswego State — to hold other players accountable.
“The seniors and upperclassmen, you’re hoping that they’re there for the right reasons, and not just going through the emotions to finish their career out — that they have something to prove, that they’re hungry and they’re not going to settle for anything else,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “And at this point in the year, they’re not freshmen anymore. The freshmen, they know enough for how we do things, what the league is like, how we practice, the expectations. They’re not veterans, but they’re not freshmen anymore.”
With just five games left in the regular season — starting with SUNY Geneseo on Friday and Brockport State on Saturday — Gosek said the Lakers have three weeks to “improve” and get back to basics: rebuilding good habits and playing with intensity.
Oswego State also needs to get back to “playing with urgency,” Gosek mentioned. He added the Lakers have gotten away from playing with an “edge” that Plattsburgh and Cortland both had.
The Red Dragons topped the Lakers 4-3 on Friday behind two power-play goals.
Oswego State tied the game 3-3 with 5:35 left in the third period, but it was Domenic Settimo that got a wraparound goal past Cal Schell to take the crucial SUNYAC victory, just 1:06 into the overtime frame.
“The positive is, it’s not too late. It’s not too late to instill the work ethic and the grit necessary to be successful at the end of the year,” Gosek said. “To get things changed around, it’s going to start with work ethic, those fundamentals, habits and details that we’ve been preaching since the beginning of the year.”
Assistant coach Jon Whitelaw said it comes down to a “compete level.” He added, “If we compete, the little things take care of themselves.”
The last time Oswego State played against Geneseo — which resulted in a 4-3 win for the Lakers at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena — Gosek said Oswego State won “the intangibles” such as special teams, winning races to loose pucks and creating more turnovers.
Trent Grimshaw scored twice — including the game-winner — against the Knights. Alex DiCarlo and Brett Fudger both recorded goals as well. Cal Schell made 40 saves in net.
“All those little things added up into a good road victory,” Gosek said. “We’ve gotten away from that, just thinking that things are going to happen without earning them.”
Geneseo is coming off a narrow 3-2 loss to Plattsburgh on Saturday.
Brockport — which will travel to Cortland on Friday before hosting Oswego State on Saturday — lost both games last weekend to Plattsburgh (4-1) and SUNY Potsdam (2-1).
The Lakers topped the Golden Eagles 4-1 in November when Oswego State hosted Brockport.
But for Oswego State (12-7-1, 8-3-0 SUNYAC), the focus remains on Geneseo.
“They’re coming off a loss to Plattsburgh, and (Geneseo’s) on the road. … You know the saying, ‘Let the sleeping bear lie.’ Well, they’ve got to be angry,” Gosek said. “They’ll be ready to compete. They’ll be all business. … When you play those teams, it makes us better. We’re going to get their best game, and their best effort.”
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Oswego State, heading into the weekend, sits in second in the SUNYAC standings with 17 points, thanks to pushing the game to overtime against Cortland.
Plattsburgh, with the win over Geneseo last Saturday, sits atop the conference with a 9-2-1 SUNYAC record (19 points). Geneseo is third (15 points) with a 7-3-1 record.
Oswego State has a game in hand over the Cardinals, but with a tight race for the top four teams — Cortland has 14 points (7-4-0 SUNYAC) — the fight to host a semifinal game and get a first-round bye for the playoffs is as important as ever.
A win over Geneseo would give Oswego State the advantage in any potential tie-breaker scenario against the Knights.
“The league’s gotten better. Division III hockey’s gotten better in general,” Gosek said. “The days of expecting things to come easy, it’s not there anymore.”
