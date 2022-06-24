‘It’s just time’: Jeff Waldron steps down as Fulton wrestling coach

FULTON — After eight years, six Section III titles, and plenty of memories, Jeff Waldron has officially stepped down as head coach of the Fulton varsity wrestling program.
Waldron served as head coach since the 2014-15 season, winning six consecutive Section III championships through the 2019-20 campaign. The Red Raiders advanced to the New York State Division 1 final four in three straight seasons from 2018-20, finishing as state runner-up in 2020.
Waldron, who also works as a teacher at G. Ray Bodley High School, said he will be retiring from teaching in five years, and wanted to “phase (himself) out, not to just walk away when I retire.”
“Part of it is, I feel like, what I can accomplish as a head coach, I’ve accomplished,” said Waldron. “It’s just time to spend more time with the family, and let somebody else that’s as passionate about it as I was when I took over to take over.”
However, he won’t be going too far. Waldron plans to stay involved with the program as president of the Fulton Wrestling Club, he said.
“So I’ll oversee a lot of logistical stuff,” said Waldron. “But I’m just going to be in a support role. ... Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it.”
In eight years at the helm of the Red Raiders, Waldron was named Section III and SCAC Coach of the Year four times each, and sent 25 individual wrestlers to the state championships, according to New York Wrestling News.
Waldron said among his personal highlights were the 2020 squad, which finished as state runner-up, falling to Minisink Valley (Sec. IX) in the championship match.
“It would have been great if we won, but I couldn’t be more proud of the things that team accomplished,” said Waldron. “And the two teams before them made the final four. Being top four in New York State three years in a row was awesome.”
The 2021 season was wiped out by COVID-19, ending the Red Raiders’ chance of yet another final four berth.
“That kind of sucked, because I think we were in line to repeat as good or better of a performance,” Waldron said. “COVID hurt, but I’d rather go out after COVID is over, and not have the new person in charge have to deal with that.”
After spending time with both the junior high and junior varsity teams prior to taking over the varsity program, Waldron said he’s coached many wrestlers all the way through the Red Raider program.
“I’ve been with the program long enough that the last couple years, the kids that have graduated, I’ve seen them go through the Pee Wee program, the junior high program, all the way up through varsity,” said Waldron. “To see that growth, and to see all the hard work they put in pay off, is just phenomenal.”
And the news has already begun to spread through the Fulton community, with Waldron saying he’s received “half a dozen” messages from former wrestlers, with one former wrestler reaching out to say Waldron made him both a better wrestler and a better man.
“It means more to me that I made them better people than it does to say I made them a better wrestler,” Waldron said. “Because shaping young men and women into people who are successful in life is our ultimate goal, and we do it through wrestling.”
And while the Red Raider program will soon have a new head coach, the team is in good shape, Waldron said.
“We have a very solid team coming back,” said Waldron, “We just built this brand-new wrestling facility in the city, and it’s walking distance from hundreds of kids. ... I feel like I played a part of setting up the next generation for success, not walking away to where they’ve got to build it up from nothing. And I feel like the program was left like that to me.”
Now, Waldron says he will enjoy added time spent with his family, including his two sons, Sam and Dylan, who both wrestled for the Red Raiders.
“I’m going on a cross-country trip with my wife this summer, and we’re really looking forward to that,” said Waldron.
And as he reflects on his time at the helm in Fulton, Waldron said one of the things he’s most proud of was helping establish the Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“Between that, and the facility, and the championships that we won, I feel like there’s not really much more I can accomplish,” Waldron said. “Let somebody else experience what I was fortunate enough to experience. It wouldn’t be fair for me to keep it to myself.”
