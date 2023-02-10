OSWEGO — Senior Night hits a little bit different when it’s your own daughter.
After watching three Senior Nights at the helm of the Oswego varsity girls basketball team, head coach Joe Babcock is going to have some different emotions come Monday when the Bucs host Chittenango for this year’s version of Senior Night.
Sophia Babcock, a senior on Oswego’s squad, will be recognized with the other five seniors during the game.
“Being my own kid, and some of these other kids that I’ve coached all the way through travel basketball, it’s going to be unique,” Joe said. “I don’t know what my feelings are going to be. I know there are going to be some feelings that fester up in me, and I hope I handle it OK.”
Joe has coached Sophia since third grade in youth basketball, eventually coaching travel basketball and now at the varsity level.
Sophia said she has built a “strong passion” for the game of basketball, and a lot of the credit goes to her dad for that. Someday, she wants to be a coach herself — and she’s learned a lot from Joe.
“We both eat, sleep and breathe basketball. When we get home, we talk about it. We talk about what I need to do better in games,” Sophia said. “It’s nice to always have someone to talk to and give me critiques to help me with my game.”
That passion for the game doesn’t just stay at the court, either. Sophia said when she’s at home and wants to go play basketball outside, Joe is there to shoot hoops with her. Also at home, sometimes the pair will watch film together.
Sophia added that her basketball IQ has increased just with Joe talking her through a lot of things while watching film.
“I’ll come downstairs (at home) and there will be film on the TV and I’m like, ‘Well, looks like I’ll watch it with you.’ … He talks me through it and makes me understand what I need to do better in the next game,” Sophia said. “I feel like I’m a pretty knowledgeable basketball player because of him. I’ve had him in my ear all my life.”
“Her being our leading scorer and being the point guard is the coach’s extension on the court,” Joe said. “To have her home to discuss these things with her — and they don’t turn into an argument sometimes — it’s good.”
It’s a unique dynamic between a coach and a child, Sophia said.“It’s completely different than anything else.” Joe said there’s times where “it can not be so fun,” but they always understand where each another are coming from.
“We’ve had our times where coaching her hard, she has reactions that would probably be different to a coach that’s not her dad. We’ve had our times in practice and our times in games and at home where she shows a little bit more of an attitude because I’m her dad,” Joe said. “And we understand that, and we talk about it. Overall, it’s been a great experience coaching Sophia.”
“Obviously we get into it a little bit here and there,” Sophia said. “But, for the most part, we’re fine.”
Joe is in his fourth season with Oswego as the head varsity coach. Five years ago, he coached the junior varsity Bucs. During his first season with the varsity program, Sophia was on the JV team, so it gave him an opportunity to just watch her play basketball.
With Senior Night looming, Joe said he’s been pre-occupied with studying film on opponents for the rest of the season, and hasn’t thought too much about the festivities. He noted one of the other parents, Jenna Kuzawski, has been handling a lot the coordination for Monday.
“But I’ve got a feeling that this weekend I’ll probably think about it,” Joe said. “It’s going to be tough.”
For Sophia, it’s been the opposite. She plans on playing college basketball after she graduates — and she’s still undecided on where she wants to play. But, wherever she goes, there’s one definite: for the first time in nine years, Dad won’t be her coach anymore.
“I’m going to play college basketball and I’m going to have a new coach. It’s just been so long,” Sophia said. “It really makes me sad.”
Even though there is the actual family dynamic between Joe and Sophia, Joe highlighted the “core group” that has played together for awhile with the Bucs. With the setbacks that this group has faced, including the COVID-19 season where there weren’t fans, a JV or modified program, and limited competition, Joe said the program’s turned into a family of its own.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” Joe said. “Every day, we enjoy being together in the gym.”
Since the Bucs do a lot of community service during the holiday season — such as ringing the bell during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, or conducting the annual Hoop Shoot where the team collects donations for free throws and then buys and wraps gifts as a team to donate to families in the area — Joe said “it’s been awesome” to be able to do it with Sophia by his side.
“My dad being my coach, it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Sophia said. “It means a lot.”
