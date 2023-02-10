Sophia and Joe Babcock

Oswego girls basketball senior Sophia Babcock (left) and Oswego head coach Joe Babcock pose for a photo together after Thursday’s practice. Monday is the Bucs’ annual Senior Night, and this year it’ll have a different meaning for the Babcock family.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Senior Night hits a little bit different when it’s your own daughter.

After watching three Senior Nights at the helm of the Oswego varsity girls basketball team, head coach Joe Babcock is going to have some different emotions come Monday when the Bucs host Chittenango for this year’s version of Senior Night.

