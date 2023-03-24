Anne Niger skating

Oswego’s Anne Niger skates at Crisafulli Rink on Wednesday during a practice.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — Anne Niger was entranced by the sport of figure skating at a young age. 

The Oswego High School senior had always found herself around the ice and after watching videos of the sport with her father, started competitively skating at 8 years old.

Recommended for you