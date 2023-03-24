OSWEGO — Anne Niger was entranced by the sport of figure skating at a young age.
The Oswego High School senior had always found herself around the ice and after watching videos of the sport with her father, started competitively skating at 8 years old.
Niger’s decade-long participation in the sport all started at Kingsford Park Elementary School where students would have gym class on the school’s ice rink.
Flash forward to now as a decorated competitive skater, Niger describes her sport as something that she finds “freeing.”
“I like coming (to the rink) after a long, stressful day. It’s an escape,” she said.
As she laced up her skates in the lobby at Oswego’s Crisafulli Rink, Niger described herself as more of a solitary individual which is why she finds figure skating as the perfect fit for her.
“I don’t have to rely on anyone or worry about anyone messing up or anything. I just do it for myself,” Niger said.
However, she has had help in the form of her coach, Mary Kate Vashaw, who has trained her since she first put skates on ice. Niger had nothing but praise and gratitude toward the person who has made her the athlete that she is. Niger mentioned how she was there to help her whenever she faced any obstacles such as falling during a jump or a spin or if she can’t quite figure out a skill. However, she also credits her own resilience in the success that she’s had.
“I always get back up and try again,” Niger said. “If something is still not working, I take a step back to really see what I’m doing wrong.”
Shifting gears, Niger spoke about the different emotions that came with being a part of the Oswego Figure Skating Club and the role it’s played in her life. The club started with kids close to her own age and as she has grown, she’s seen the club change around her.
“It started with people around my age, some graduated, some moved to different clubs and now it’s kind of just me,” Niger said. “Now, I’m watching the younger people and seeing them grow because I’m here by myself.”
Niger noted this creates a sense of nostalgia within her as she sees a lot of herself in the up-and-comers of the club.
Throughout her career, Niger has collected a number of accolades. From sixth grade through ninth grade, she participated in the Empire State Winter Games for figure skating. But, for her, the achievement she holds the highest in her heart is placing second at the State Games of America in Virginia due to the fact that it is a national competition.
However, Niger made the decision to stop competing after her freshman year of high school during the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of figure skating, Niger traded her skates for studs and started to run track and cross country for Oswego High School.
“After COVID things were closed so I started running more because I didn’t have a rink to skate,” she said. “Then running started to become an escape.”
Niger reiterated her love for solitary sports but did note that the difference between figure skating and running was the support.
“When I’m running with my teammates we’re always pushing each other as opposed to here, I’m just doing it for myself,” Niger said. “I can do whatever I want especially since there’s no pressure of competing.”
As her time at OHS and as a member of the OSFC draws to a close, Niger has begun to coach figure skating. This is something that she mentioned has added a whole new dimension to the sport she’s done all her life.
“It just puts me in a different perspective of skating,” Niger said. “I get to share the sport that I love with other people.”
Niger is currently unsure where her future lies in regard to figure skating in college, but she does plan to continue her athletic career going in track and cross country.
At the moment, The City College of New York sits at the top of her short list of colleges as she plans to major in either architecture or civil engineering.
With her time as a Buccaneer drawing near its end, Niger said how she will miss her friends and family when all is said and done but that she’s also “excited for what’s to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.