FULTON — With its season hanging in the balance late in the game, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team came up clutch to take down Whitesboro in the Section III Class A quarterfinals 49-43 on Tursday.
The G. Ray Bodley High School gym was packed shoulder to shoulder for an affair in which both teams consistently dealt blows back-and-forth. However, it was the Red Raiders who emerged victorious advancing to their first section Final Four in over 20 years.
Fulton head coach Sean Broderick was full of praise for his team especially with the defensive resilience his squad showed at the end of such a close game.
“I’m just really proud of our guys because not only did we make two big (3-pointers) but we got stops,” Broderick said. “They were scoring in the third quarter and we were struggling to close out but we got stops in the fourth quarter … and that just helped us win that game.”
The game started off with Whitesboro setting the pace. Each time Fulton scored, the Warriors had an answer to keep their slim lead. It wasn’t until there was just about three minutes left to play in the quarter when Sam Cotton took over, scoring seven straight points for the Red Raiders giving them a narrow lead.
Fulton’s ability to spread its scoring around was just enough to overcome the nearly sole scoring from three of Whitesboro’s starters: Anthony Dorozynski and Kyle Meier and Ty Montrose, who tallied 13 of the Warriors’ 16 points in the quarter.
After the first frame, Fulton had a 17-16 lead. However, the offenses would come to almost a screeching halt in the second. Quite a few turnovers cost the Red Raiders crucial possessions and to make matters worse they put the Warriors at the charity stripe on three occasions.
Luckily for them, only three of six free throws fell. Late in the quarter, Fulton was provided with the spark it needed after great defensive plays from Trevor Hendrickson. The senior dove after several balls and was crafty in his defensive style, forcing Whitesboro to be careless with the ball. The gym erupted after his second steal of the quarter.
After being unpunished by the Warriors at the free throw line, five quick points put the lead back in the Red Raiders’ hands, going into halftime up 22-21. At halftime Broderick said he was not surprised after previously studying Whitesboro’s play style and all that was needed were slight changes on offense.
“Offensively, we just talked about attacking inside and out,” Broderick said. “Getting the ball to the middle and our guards sliding and because of that we made three threes”
After the break, Whitesboro looked refreshed as they started to rain 3-pointers down on Fulton’s basket. Dan Russo drained three shots from deep as the Warriors’ efficient offense gave them a leg up in the game. The Red Raiders saw a couple of 3-pointers fall, but Aiden Trude’s four points were the most from any Fulton player in the quarter.
After Fulton was out-scored 19-12 in the third quarter, the Red Raiders trailed 38-34. Fulton needed a big shift in momentum. Only eight minutes separated the Red Raiders and the possible end to their season.
In a time where a coach would normally be drawing up and dictating plays to his players, Broderick held a conversation instead.
There was no steam billowing off his head. He was calm and wanted to hear the input from his players. Broderick noted the trust he has in his players in a big game situation and how the history he has with this group of players is special.
“We have seven seniors on this team and I have Sam Cotton and Trevor, so we have a lot of practices, summer leagues and games together so we have that trust,” Broderick said. “And I asked them (what they wanted to do) when we were up four and Whitesboro had the ball and when Sam said ‘Let’s play man.’ I trusted them and this team is unique in that way.”
His trust was more than rewarded in the fourth quarter as Fulton was dominant on both ends of the court. Initial back-to-back 3-pointers by Hendrickson and Aidan Baldwin were followed up by a layup from Trude that was set up by a no-look dime from Cotton. As much as the Red Raiders were deep in their bag of tricks on offense, their defense was just as relentless. Stop after stop only got the crowd more and more into the game with another eruption coming after Baldwin’s second deep ball of the quarter dropped in to push the scoring run to 11-0.
Whitesboro had its first basket in the quarter fall with just over two minutes left to play.
A 3-pointer from Luke Scott was followed up by Brayden Czternastek who drained two of three free throws after being fouled late. The scores were within one possession with Fulton having the slight edge with a 45-43 lead.
Then Cotton came alive.
After getting the ball at the top of the arc, Cotton hit the gas and went right at the small gap between two Whitesboro defenders. In the process, Cotton was fouled but not before he could get his shot away. An inch-perfect heave saw the ball drop in and put the Fulton faithful on their feet. Cotton kept his cool and finished off the extra shot attempt to complete the three-point play.
The Warriors came up unsuccessful on their next drive and resorted to fouling to try and get back into the game. This too proved to be in vain as the clock ran out. With a final score of 49-43 the Fulton Red Raiders have moved on to the Section III Final Four for the first time in over two decades. Broderick’s last words to his team before they took the court that night proved true 32 minutes of play later.
“It doesn’t get much better than this.”
Cotton led Fulton with 15 points, followed by Hendrickson’s nine points. Baldwin also recorded nine points. Trude tacked on eight points.
Tyler Ditton (6) and Bryce Notel (2) rounded out the Red Raiders’ scoring.
Fulton takes on Central Square on Friday at Onondaga Community College in the semifinals after the Redhawks survived overtime against Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
