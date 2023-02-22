Aiden Trude vs. Whitesboro

Fulton’s Aiden Trude has a shot contested during the Red Raiders’ 49-43 victory over Whitesboro on Tuesday to propel Fulton to the Section III Class A semifinals on Friday against Central Square.

 Spencer Bates photo

FULTON — With its season hanging in the balance late in the game, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team came up clutch to take down Whitesboro in the Section III Class A quarterfinals 49-43 on Tursday.

The G. Ray Bodley High School gym was packed shoulder to shoulder for an affair in which both teams consistently dealt blows back-and-forth. However, it was the Red Raiders who emerged victorious advancing to their first section Final Four in over 20 years.

Recommended for you