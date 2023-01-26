MEXICO — All good things must come to an end.
The Mexico varsity girls basketball team’s extended win streak was stopped by Westhill on Thursday, with the Warriors coming out on top, 55-51, in a clash of top teams in Section III Class B.
Westhill never surrendered its lead after Isabel Young made a layup and then hit the free throw on the and-one just 34 seconds into the first quarter. But Mexico coach Dominick Anthony said he was proud of the way the Tigers “clawed back.”
“It’s a good measuring tool for us. Westhill is traditionally one of the best,” Anthony said. “If you look at our schedule, you try to look for these games to see how you measure up. I’m very happy with how we did tonight.”
The Warriors came out quick, going up 5-0 before Emma Lawler hit a layup with 6:49 left in the first frame.
After a few more buckets from Westhill, the Tigers hit three consecutive layups from Lawler and Ingersoll to get within three, but after a couple traded shots and a 3-pointer from Young, the Warriors held a 17-10 advantage after the opening quarter.
“Getting down 11-2 at the start against a team that really knows how to win, it’s tough to come from behind,” Anthony said.
Young hit another jump shot a few seconds into the second quarter before Ingersoll and Lawler hit back-to-back layups. But Westhill kept up enough of an offensive prowess to maintain a seven-point advantage.
Teresa Roesch made a basket with just two seconds left in the half to take a 24-31 lead into halftime.
“That’s the mental part of the game, staying focused on the task at hand,” Anthony said of coming back from a deficit. “We did that. We talk about that stuff all the time, the mental part of the game.”
The third quarter continued to see both teams trade baskets with Westhill continuing to maintain a sizeable lead over Mexico.
The Tigers pulled to within four points after layups from Ingersoll and Lawler within 40 seconds, but the Warriors went on a small six-point run to go up 44-36 heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Westhill utilized play down low to hold into its lead, sinking four layups in the quarter, but also taking advantage from the charity stripe.
With 12 seconds left, Lawler got Mexico within six points, followed by a pair of free throws from Ingersoll with eight seconds left to pull within four points.
“We got it tight (with a) one-possession game here and there,” Anthony said. “A couple free throws (missed) and a couple turnovers here and there, but I’m super proud of them.”
Ingersoll threw a desperation shot from half court as the buzzer sounded to end the game, but it bounced off the rim to secure Westhill’s 55-51 victory.
“It’s a game of runs,” Anthony said. “We knew that we had the ability to get back in the game, but we just couldn’t quite get over mark.”
Mexico’s offensive output was led primarily by Ingersoll and Lawler. Both players had 24 points in the contest — and fed each other with some crisp bounce passes down low throughout the contest.
Ella McCoy hit a 3-pointer with 7:44 left in the game, rounding out Mexico’s scoring.
While it was nice to see the offense from Ingersoll and Lawler, Anthony said there is “definitely (a) need for that third scorer.”
“We have to have some other production. … It’s been there in the past,” Anthony said. “I just think some of them weren’t used to that speed (from Westhill). We haven’t seen that speed on a team all year. I think things were happening a little faster than usual.”
With a younger roster — the Tigers only have three seniors, alongside a junior, two sophomores, two freshmen and an eighth-grader — Anthony said there “is that reliance” on the upperclassmen coming from some of his younger players.
“Those kids, this is why they’re here,” Anthony said. “They’re playing an important role right now, and we’ve got to try and get them progressing even more, and to look to score.”
Mexico (12-2) travels to Pulaski on Thursday for a non-league contest.
Anthony’s goal for the team still remains the same, however: “Just get better every day.”
“We’ll practice tomorrow — this one’s out of the way — and we’ll focus on one day at a time,” Anthony said. “I don’t care about seedings and all that stuff. We’ve just got to take care of us and be better every day.”
