Anyssia Ingersoll vs. Westhill

Mexico's Anyssia Ingersoll (right) tries to drive around the Westhill defense for a layup during the Tigers' 55-51 loss to the Warriors on Thursday. Ingersoll had 24 points in the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — All good things must come to an end.

The Mexico varsity girls basketball team’s extended win streak was stopped by Westhill on Thursday, with the Warriors coming out on top, 55-51, in a clash of top teams in Section III Class B.

