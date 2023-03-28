OSWEGO — Flack Racing has announced a partnership with Infinit Technology Solutions of East Syracuse for the upcoming 350 supermodified and small-block super seasons.
Infinit Technology Solutions will ride on the side of the Flack Racing No. 23F 350 supermodified at Oswego Speedway, as well as on the team’s small-block super, which will run part time in 2023.
“We’re excited to welcome Infinit Technology Solutions to the team for 2023,” said Flack Racing team owner, Stephen Flack. “Infinit is a proud supporter of a wide variety of events in the community and we are happy to represent them at Oswego Speedway.”
With offices in East Syracuse and Rochester, Infinit Technology Solutions is an engineering company providing Advanced IT Services and hardware solutions. Infinit partners with world-class manufacturers to assess, plan and develop solutions that work best for a particular environment.
The Flack Racing team will return to Oswego Speedway this season and compete full time in the winged 350 supermodified division after winning consecutive small-block super championships at the speedway, as well as the 2022 Bud Light SBS Classic with driver Dan Kapuscinski.
The full 2023 Oswego Speedway schedule is now available via the speedway website.
