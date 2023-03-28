Flack Racing No. 23

Flack Racing’s No. 23 machine will boast an Infinit Technology Solutions sponsorship during the 2023 Oswego Speedway season.

 Bob Blark photo

OSWEGO — Flack Racing has announced a partnership with Infinit Technology Solutions of East Syracuse for the upcoming 350 supermodified and small-block super seasons.

Infinit Technology Solutions will ride on the side of the Flack Racing No. 23F 350 supermodified at Oswego Speedway, as well as on the team’s small-block super, which will run part time in 2023.

