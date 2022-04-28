Individual tickets now on sale for events at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Ticket pricing for Oswego Speedway’s 71st season has been announced, with individual general admission tickets for every event now on sale to the public online at OswegoSpeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com.
As done in 2021, the speedway will utilize its new online ticketing system to allow fans to bring their tickets to the track right on their mobile device, avoiding long queues for tickets at the box office and ticket window on race day.
If you do not have a smartphone, you can also order and print out your tickets, simply ensuring that the scannable barcode is unobstructed for scanning.
For those who do not wish to use the online system at all, the box office and ticket windows will still be open on race day as usual. The same applies to those purchasing pit passes.
All general admission, pit pass, and VIP pricing for individual events can be found at OswegoSpeedway.com.
Fans 16 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult for speedway events in 2022, with the exception of Classic Weekend.
For the time being, kids’ tickets are not available online. To obtain a 16-and-under free ticket, you must present either your mobile or physical adult ticket to the box office or ticket window on race day, at which time you will receive a complimentary kids’ ticket.
While general admission tickets for all events, including the 66th International Classic, may be purchased, reserved tickets for Classic Weekend will not go on sale until a later date to be announced.
If you are a reserved Classic Weekend ticket holder, you have until July 31 to stop in the box office to renew your seats for the 66th edition of Classic Weekend.
The speedway has announced the return of reserved season ticket availability for its 71st season. The tickets cover all events excluding Classic Weekend. Season ticket holders from 2021 have until May 28 to renew their season tickets. You can do this by visiting the box office beginning on May 21. The box office will be open for practice day and throughout opening week, with specific hours to be announced.
Also, new Classic and Oswego Winged Super Challenge combo ticket packages will be announced on Oswego Speedway’s social media channels and OswegoSpeedway.com.
Oswego Speedway 2022 Schedule
May 21: Open practice for all divisions
May 28: Barlow’s Concessions season opener Port City 150 with the Jim Shampine Memorial 75 for Novelis Supermodifieds, the Tony White Memorial 40 for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a J&S Paving 350 Supers 35.
June 4: Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux and NBT Bank Oswego Winged Super Challenge 50, SBS 35, 350 Supers 30.
June 11: Compass Credit Union Novelis Supermodified Twin 35s, Sunoco New York Super Stocks 30.
June 18: CME Electrical Supply J&S Paving 350 Supers Twin 25s, SBS Twin 20s.
July 2: Best Western Plus and Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront Grand Prix Supers 75, SBS 35, 350 Supers 30, Sportsman Modified Xtra Money Race 40, plus fireworks.
July 9: Oswego Winged Super Challenge 50, 350 Supers 30.
July 16: Oswego County Media Group Summer Championship Supers 50, SBS 30, 350 Supers 25, plus autograph night.
July 25: C’s Beverage Center 35th annual $10,000-to-win Mr. Novelis Supermodified 75, $1,500-to-win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS 35, $2,000-to-win Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers 30.
Aug. 6: JP Jewelers Retro Night Supers 45, SBS 30, Sunoco New York Super Stocks 30.
Aug. 13: Oswego Winged Super Challenge 60, 350 Supers 30.
Aug. 20: Teal Palace Track Championship Night with autographs, fireworks, Supers 50, SBS 30, 350 Supers 25.
CLASSIC WEEKEND
Sept. 2: Classic Pole Day time trials for Supers, SBS, 350 Supers, plus Dave London Memorial Super Stock 50, N.Y. State Compact Championship 20.
Sept. 3: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150, DLM Super Stock Dash for Cash 16, N.Y. State Compact Dash for Cash 12.
Sept. 4: Budweiser International Classic Supers 200, Bud Light Classic SBS 75, Bud Classic 40 for the 350 Supers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.