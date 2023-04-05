MEXICO — Entering his platinum season — or his 20th season — Mexico varsity softball coach Andrew MacDonald says coaching “keeps him young.”
And when you add teaching into the mix, he said it’s a “double-whammy.” But either way, MacDonald said it doesn’t feel like it’s been 20 years. “I’m still having fun, so that’s a good thing,” he added.
“Like they say, Ponce de Leon was looking for the Fountain of Youth. He should’ve looked inside the schools,” MacDonald said. “You get a better understanding of the player-coach relationship.”
As the Tigers enter the 2023 season, MacDonald has half of his team returning from the 2022 campaign. Three of those returning players were starters. His team is fairly young this year, he mentioned, with four freshmen, three sophomores, a couple of juniors, and three seniors.
MacDonald noted the returning players are “doing a wonderful job of sharing their knowledge and teaching” those new to the team.
But as practices continue, MacDonald said he’s still trying to put the puzzle together.
“I just need to find out where we can play, and work to the strengths of each player. If somebody can play two positions, then I have two options,” MacDonald said. “But if somebody’s strictly a catcher or a left fielder, you’re strictly that.”
There is only one position locked up, he said. Junior Hailey Comstock will be pitching for the Tigers. Comstock saw a lot of time pitching last season, recording 77.2 innings with 105 strikeouts.
At the plate, Comstock tallied 20 hits with 11 RBIs.
“I told the players recently, the only person who has a position right now is Hailey, and if anybody doesn’t like that, show me you can throw strikes,” MacDonald said. “And the room was silent.”
MacDonald said he lost four seniors to graduation, plus another player who decided to play a travel sport in the offseason. One of those seniors led Mexico in hits last season, Briana Urquhart, who recorded 26 hits and 23 RBIs.
“We have a good attitude. We like each other, which is very important,” MacDonald said. “They’re striving to become better. Our motto is to get better every day.”
MacDonald said if the team works hard, the Tigers will be able to put a “good defensive product” out on the diamond. A focus during practices has been hitting, however.
“We’re going to work on bunting, because last we year we found out bunting was a very good option,” MacDonald said.
The Tigers concluded 2022 with a 9-10 overall record.
Mexico lost 9-0 to Marcellus in the Section III Class B quarterfinals.
The Tigers start their regular season April 11 at Marcellus.
MacDonald said the Tigers have been doing a lot of learning early on.
MacDonald said he’s hopeful Mexico can earn its way into sectionals, and not just rely on the fact that it is an open tournament.
“If we can get on that learning curve and we can learn our responsibilities, learn how to sacrifice bunt and advance runners and make productive outs — and learn that this game is based on failure — by the end of the season, games nine through 17, hopefully that’s when we catch up to the rest of the pack and qualify for sectionals,” MacDonald said. “They’re listening to me. You actually see them trying. You can’t ask for anything more than that. They’re trying to put my words to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.