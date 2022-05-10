OSWEGO — Chyne Kennedy isn’t a huge fan of change in her life, something she calls weird especially with all the things changing in her life currently.
College hockey is over. Graduation looms. Adulthood is on the horizon.
“If I could stay young and play hockey forever, I for sure would do that,” Kennedy said.
But one of the biggest changes she made was a transfer: from Morrisville State to Oswego State to take advantage of her fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season.
Kennedy called the transition “overwhelming,” strictly based off her personality, being a little more shy. But Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby gave her constant reassurance.
“I knew I was going to be fine because Digby would always say that the girls are great and they’ll get me out of my shell,” Kennedy said. “They definitely did.”
Even prior to playing at Morrisville, Kennedy didn’t know if college hockey was on her radar. Growing up she played lacrosse — mainly because it was during the hockey off-season — and softball.
Softball was a big part of Kennedy’s life, she added, and also played it at Morrisville, but “it just wasn’t (her) main focus.”
When she got to high school, that’s when hockey started to really take off. She made hockey a bigger priority. Kennedy also spent one year in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League with the Bluewater Hawks, before going to Morrisville.
She recorded five points in her 38 games at Bluewater. Kennedy noted it “wasn’t (her) best experience with hockey,” but the level of play was still good and helped her develop more before going to college.
“I want to say my sophomore going into my junior year (of high school), all the girls that I’ve ever played with started talking about where they were going for college or what schools they were talking to,” she said. “That was when I started to realize, ‘Maybe I can do it because if these girls can do it, then I can do it.’”
Kennedy didn’t have a ton of offers before college. She hadn’t heard of Morrisville, but after the Mustangs reached out and she took a tour, she enjoyed the close-knit community of the school.
“Everyone seemed to know everyone,” she said. “They all seemed very connected to each other, and that’s what I liked.”
After Morrisville joined the Northeast Women’s Hockey League during Kennedy’s sophomore year, the same league Oswego State plays in, that’s when she learned about Laker hockey and noticed the team chemistry while playing against them.
“(Oswego State) had a winning mentality. They all seemed to have such a great connection and chemistry with one another,” she said. “They all seemed to click so well on the ice. And I’m assuming it was because off-ice relationships took a huge role in that. That’s what I noticed the most.”
Digby, who watched Kennedy with the Mustangs during his first year with the program, remembered her — in fact, it was hard not to remember her, he joked.
“She never got off the ice. … She was playing almost 30 minutes a game there,” Digby said. “She ran one of the power play units. That’s what I remembered about her. She could get heavy pucks through to the net.”
Kennedy recorded 45 points in 81 games in her three seasons at Morrisville. Then COVID-19 hit, canceling her senior season. She said she never really got her hopes up, because she “had a feeling they were going to cancel the season.”
After the official announcement, there was an abundance of memories that overcame Kennedy. But she knew by early November that she wanted to play a fifth year and had the idea of transferring.
“I had some issues with the coach, so that was the reason why I didn’t want to do a fifth year (at Morrisville),” Kennedy said. “Having the idea to transfer, that’s what helped me decide to play the fifth year or not.”
Committing to Oswego State was an easy choice, especially on the hockey side of things between the facilities and “witnessing how the team worked together,” Kennedy mentioned.
“Even when I first got here, it was such a different experience from when I was at Morrisville. Don’t get me wrong, I loved the people at Morrisville,” she said. “But it was such a different atmosphere.”
It was two or three weeks into the season where Kennedy said she knew she made the right decision to transfer to Oswego State. But on the school side of things, that took a little bit longer.
“When it came to having a best friend or the people I would always hang out with, that took a little bit of time because I’m not huge on opening up to people,” Kennedy said. “It was just a struggle on that side of it. But I’m happy I did it.”
Once she got comfortable on the ice, Digby noted Kennedy’s consistency. Despite a “calm demeanor” from Kennedy, Digby said she plays with “intensity and passion,” and it wore off on younger players.
Kennedy played all 25 games during the 2021-22 season, notching 18 points.
“Regardless of how positive we felt about her personality in the recruiting process, we totally underestimated it based on what we saw,” Digby said. “Chyne’s a pretty special person. … You’re not going to hear her say much. She just shows up and works. Her work ethic was very high.”
Kennedy was key in a few games — including the 5-4 win at SUNY Cortland in December, where her power-play goal early in the third period “got (the team) going.” The Lakers scored four unanswered goals to win.
“It’s not like that (goal) is some big one-timer, offensive blast. But her mobility along the blue line created a lane, and then she found a way to get a quick, heavy puck through to the net and it finds a way in,” Digby said. “There’s just not a lot of players that can release a quick, heavy shot on net from the blue line at our level.”
But when it came to playing against her old teammates, that was big personally for Kennedy — as if she almost had something to prove to her old coaches and teammates.
She added it was a bit nerve-wracking going back to Morrisville for the first time after transferring.
“It was a little bittersweet. It brought so many memories back. That was the sad part of it,” Kennedy said. “But to prove to them I was doing good made me feel better. … I didn’t want to have a cocky attitude or say, ‘I’m better than you,’ so I felt bad in that area, but I was doing what was best for me.”
Even though Kennedy was only a Laker for a single season, Digby noted the lasting impact she brought to the program. It all stemmed from her personality, which Digby called “so consistent.”
“Every day, you knew what to expect from Chyne. That’s something we can all learn from,” he said. “For all of our younger players to see that out of somebody who’s sacrificing, transferring and all those things for a fifth year, that’s showing a lot of faith in what we’re doing. That definitely rubbed off on our younger players, especially our younger defensemen.”
Throughout her five years of college hockey, Kennedy said there are a lot of little memories, where there are just too many to mention. But she did pinpoint one memory from this past season — when Philomena Teggart scored the game-winning goal at Cortland late in the third period in January, for a 2-1 win.
“It was probably the best five years of my life,” she said. “Not only because it was college, but just the experience of being able to meet all of the girls and being able to build relationships.”
As for what’s next, while Digby said she might have some options to play professional hockey, he has no doubt that Kennedy will be “pretty darn successful” no matter what route she chooses.
“I don’t know if I would want to keep playing,” Kennedy said. “It’d be cool, but I think I’m at that point in life where I want to start focusing on my life.”
