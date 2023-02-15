OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said the Lakers’ overtime loss to SUNY Cortland on Jan. 27 was one of the best things that could’ve happened.
Up until that point, Gosek said there was a sense of “complacency,” and also “taking things for granted.” That loss sparked Oswego State to get back to its identity, Gosek mentioned.
Since that loss, the Lakers fell to SUNY Geneseo in overtime — but Gosek was happy with the way his team played — and won over Brockport State, and most recently against Morrisville State last Wednesday.
And now there’s just one regular-season weekend left, with Oswego State hosting Buffalo State on Friday and SUNY Fredonia on Saturday.
“You could say the turning point in our season is Cortland, which was a bitter pill to swallow, not just with the outcome but with how we played,” Gosek said. “It was really a kickstart to get better with our habits, fundamentals, work ethic, execution, everything.”
There are a lot of possible distractions this weekend when Oswego State takes the ice. Both games present major playoff implications for the Lakers depending on the results. If Oswego State takes one game, it is secured in a top-two spot in the league which earns the Lakers a first-round bye plus they host the semifinals on Feb. 25.
But if the Lakers sweep the weekend, they are guaranteed the No. 1 seed for the SUNYAC playoffs — and that means potential home-ice advantage for the entire playoffs. There is the possibility that if Oswego State doesn’t win either game this weekend, depending on weekend results around the league, it could fall to third or fourth place.
Saturday is also Senior Night, where the Lakers will recognize their senior teammates after the game. This season, the squad will recognize Ryan Bunka, Eric Green, Alex DiCarlo, Garrett Clegg, Tommy Cahill and Troy Robillard.
This is technically Bunka’s second senior night after he announced following last season that he would return for his fifth year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Gosek noted that Quinn Warmuth and Thomas Rocco will return for the 2023-24 campaign with their extra years of eligibility.
Both Warmuth (Robert Morris University) and Rocco (St. Cloud State University) are Division I transfers whose 2020-21 seasons were canceled.
“You hope that after Whiteout Weekend, the tournament game against Adrian, the Plattsburgh tournament’s championship game, you hope that the pressures or emotions of those games have you prepared for this weekend and playoff hockey,” Gosek said. “This year, the class represented us well in the classroom and in the community. All of them have been model student-athletes. … Each one of them, in their time here, has done something in which they’re respected by their teammates and the coaching staff in how they’ve conducted themselves.”
Oswego State swept the western New York road trip in December to close out the first half of the season. The Lakers defeated Buffalo State 5-2 on Dec. 9 before shutting out Fredonia on Dec. 10, 3-0.
Against the Bengals, Cahill, DiCarlo (assisted by Cahill and Drake Semrad), Warmuth (Daniel Colabufo and DiCarlo), Ryan Dickinson (DiCarlo and Connor Sleeth) and Shane Bull (Matt McQuade and Ben Addison) all scored. Cal Schell made 29 saves in net for the Lakers.
Gosek said Buffalo State (13-10, 8-6 SUNYAC) has gotten better since Oswego State’s trip out west. Most recently, the Bengals are coming off a 5-3 loss to Brockport on Saturday. They had a 2-0 lead in the first period before Brockport scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. Buffalo State got one back in the third period, but Brockport scored another for the 5-3 win.
Buffalo State, currently fifth in the SUNYAC, is still fighting for its final position heading into playoffs, and has the opportunity to jump to fourth depending on weekend results.
“They’re getting good goaltending. I thought the kid was good against us the first game,” Gosek said. “For us to continue to get second-chance opportunities and rebounds against all these good goalies, we’ve got to do a better job of having a net-front presence and we’ve got to do a better job of outnumbering and winning battles in front of the net.”
Gosek also noted that the Bengals have a couple skilled players that will force Oswego State to have a “tight gap” against them.
“We can’t give them time. … We’ve got to have better back pressure against them to limit their opportunities. … They’re in the playoffs. They positioned themselves,” Gosek said. “I’m sure they have something to prove. … The point is, Buffalo State will be ready. We’ve got to match that.”
Fredonia (7-15, 5-9 SUNYAC) secured the sixth seed in the SUNYAC tournament after a 3-2 upset win over Geneseo on Saturday. The Blue Devils held a 3-1 lead in the early stages of the third period. While the Knights scored in the middle of the third frame, they couldn’t find the equalizer.
“Our sole focus is Buffalo State, then we’ll refocus on Fredonia. There’s definitely a concern with distractions from parents on Senior Night, it’s the last home game, all of that stuff,” Gosek said. “You’re playing at home and it’s senior weekend. If that doesn’t motivate you to give an outstanding effort — especially the last chance before the playoffs — then they shouldn’t be here.”
Oswego State (14-8-1, 10-4-0 SUNYAC) is coming off the 6-0 shutout over Morrisville last Wednesday. Gosek said it was “good to see Cal Schell get his first shutout,” but it was more about the way the Lakers played.
With limited time in the regular season, Gosek said the win against the Mustangs gave the coaching staff some answers on figuring out which players can excel in certain roles in the playoffs to give the Lakers “the best chance to be successful.”
Jackson Arcan scored twice for the Lakers, one at even strength in the second period (Tyler Flack) and again on the power play in the third frame (Addison and Shane Bull). Also scoring were Cahill (Colabufo), Shane Bull (DiCarlo), DiCarlo (Connor Gatto and Ryan Bunka) and Gatto (DiCarlo and Shane Bull).
Schell made 26 saves in net.
“The positive is that as much as it’s been an up and down year, with highs and lows, we still have an opportunity to win our league,” Gosek said. “We’re grateful for that. We’re excited to play the games this weekend. The guys are excited for their last two home games.”
Despite what Gosek called a “rollercoaster” of a season with not only results but with how Oswego State has played during certain stretches of the season, Gosek said the Lakers are still “trending in the right direction” as the regular season comes to a close.
“I think the reality has set in that we’re near the end now. The talking is over. We need to produce. … It’s a huge weekend for us, not just point-wise, but in terms of how we play,” Gosek said. “If we don’t work hard, and we don’t execute our systems, then we’re just an OK hockey team. If we compete the way we should and we execute our systems, I think we can be at the top of the league.”
