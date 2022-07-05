‘I think it’s a place where a lot of great things can happen’: Lelan Rogers hired as head coach of Utica men’s lacrosse

UTICA — Lelan Rogers has never been one to stay away from college lacrosse for too long. The Fulton native, a longtime Syracuse men’s lacrosse defensive coordinator and former SUNY Cortland head coach, recently signed on to lead the Utica University men’s lacrosse team.
“Utica was just the right fit, the right timing,” said Rogers. “Awesome people. I think it’s a goldmine. I think it’s a place where a lot of great things can happen.”
After 14 years and two national championships with the Orange, Rogers spent a season as head coach at SPIRE Institute and Academy, a specialized high school in Geneva, Ohio. However, he said he soon felt the pull of the college game.
“It just hit me that I want to be on a college campus,” Rogers said. “So I decided that this spring, I was really going to go hard to get back into college coaching.”
That led to the opportunity with Utica, a job that returns Rogers to his home state.
Rogers attended G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, where he was a three-sport athlete, competing in football, lacrosse, and wrestling.
Rogers said during his high school years, he was “very serious about wrestling.” His accolades show it, too. He won a New York State championship at 167 pounds in 1982, and went on to finish as Division III runner-up in 1983 before winning a DIII national title in the 190-pound class at St. Lawrence University in 1985, according to cnywrestling.com.
Even with his wrestling success, Rogers still found time for both football and lacrosse while with the Saints. At this point, Rogers said he considered lacrosse his “enjoy it” kind of season.”
“Lacrosse was my favorite. It was the most fun,” said Rogers. “It’s just a fun game to play.”
He soon transferred to Syracuse University, where he continued to play lacrosse and wrestle. While wrestling with the Orange, Rogers was a two-time EIWA runner-up. He also claimed the New York State Collegiate Title three times during his college days. However, Syracuse was where Rogers said he knew he had a “love” for lacrosse.
“When I graduated from Syracuse, I had such a love for the game, being under Coach (Roy) Simmons Jr. and Coach (John) Desko and Coach (Roy) Simmons III that I was like, ‘This is just an interesting game,’” Rogers said. “And it was still new to me. So it was still intriguing to me.”
Despite eventually gravitating toward lacrosse, Rogers’ multi-sport roots still run deep, however. His son, Casey, played defensive line for the University of Nebraska football team, recently transferring to the University of Oregon.
After graduating from Syracuse, Rogers landed his first job in lacrosse, leading the Ohio Wesleyan University men’s team. Rogers spent 10 seasons with the team, and was hired as the head coach of the Cortland men’s team in 2000.
He led the Red Dragons to four SUNYAC titles in five seasons, appearing in the 2003 NCAA Division III Final Four. He was named SUNYAC Coach of the Year in 2003, as well.
From there, he returned to his alma mater, joining Syracuse as the men’s lacrosse director of operations. After two seasons in that role, Rogers transitioned to become the team’s defensive coordinator, a position he would hold for the next 14 seasons.
During his time in the Salt City, Rogers also seized an opportunity in the pros, serving as head coach of the Chicago Machine, a Major League Lacrosse team, in 2007.
“So really, I’ve been at every level,” Rogers said. “Division III, Division I, the pros. And this past spring, in my free time, I helped volunteer with Le Moyne (Division II). … So I’ve been at every level, and it’s been fun. It’s been an enjoyable ride.”
And now the longtime lacrosse coach is back in New York, leading the Pioneers.
“My first line of business is to really get to know the kids and develop a relationship,” Rogers said. “I called every single kid on the team, anyone who was on the team last year.”
In terms of play, Rogers said he’s “always been a fast-paced, get up and down the field, aggressive” coach.
“I mean, I hope that’s my style. I hope that’s what people have seen from my teams,” said Rogers, who credited former Syracuse head coach Roy Simmons Jr. for the philosophy. “I’d like to think a lot of what I do comes from him.”
However, he also said that the philosophy will be “based on the players you have.”
“The first thing is to really get these guys in a practice situation, see what they can do,” Rogers said. “But I foresee, in the future, we want to be a team that can compete with the best teams in Division III. We want to get up and down the field, but we also want to be a smart team, and understand what the game is all about.”
And with this new opportunity, Rogers has a chance to lead another program in his home state.
“It’s Upstate New York, where I’m from,” said Rogers. “My roots are here, and I think Utica is a great school. … I think it’s a place where a lot of really good things can happen.”
