FULTON — Entering Saturday’s racing, Marshall Hurd from Endwell sat fourth in the DIRTcar Modified point standings at Fulton Speedway. But despite some strong feature runs, he had not won a Fulton feature.
That changed Saturday as Hurd collected his first Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified win. To top it off, he also collected the $600 bounty that was put on five-time 2022 feature winner Tim Sears Jr.
Other winners on A-Verdi Storage Containers Night were Kyle Devendorf and Ryan Dolbear (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Russ Marsden (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), and Jason Parkhurst Jr. (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).
Cicero’s Dan Dennis took the $1,000 top prize in the A-Verdi Storage Containers Trailer Race of Destruction.
In the 35-lap Modified feature, Jeff Taylor jumped into the lead from his front-row starting spot. He bolted out to a huge advantage over Colton Wilson, Hurd, Ron Davis III, and Justin Crisafulli through five laps.
By lap 10, Taylor still had a comfortable lead as Hurd and Wilson raced side by side for second.
With 15 laps completed, Hurd reeled in Taylor as they went across the line almost dead even. One lap later, Hurd powered past Taylor and into the lead.
A yellow flag on lap 21 erased Hurd’s lead and put Davis next to him for the restart, and Davis took away the top spot.
The race stayed green for one lap when Tim Sears Jr. and Larry Wight made racing contact, with Sears stopping between turns 3 and 4. Sears refired and continued.
Hurd regained the lead from Davis exiting turn 4 on lap 24. Hurd drove away from the field in convincing fashion, winning by more than two seconds over Davis for his first DIRTcar Modified victory. Dave Marcuccilli, Wight, and Todd Root finished third through fifth.
In the first 25-lap feature for the DIRTcar Sportsman division, Robert Gage jumped into the lead and by lap 5 was followed by Amy Holland, Kyle Devendorf, Brandon Carvey, and Emmett Waldron.
On lap 10, with everyone running near the bottom of the speedway, Devendorf went to the top side and drove from third to the lead.
With 10 laps to go, Devendorf was on rails as Holland looked for a way to close the gap with Carvey, Waldron, and Gage still in the top five.
With no caution flags to stop his momentum, Devendorf drove away and into victory lane. Holland, Carvey, Emmett, and Gage completed the top five.
In the second Sportsman 25-lap feature, Rocky Grosso led the opening four laps when Ryan Dolbear, who was running in the top lane of the speedway, took the lead.
By lap 10, Dolbear extended his lead over Grosso with A.J. Miller, Bill Sauve, and Jake Davis still in contention.
With 10 laps to go Dolbear was way out front over Tony Finch II, Grosso, Jake Davis, and Andrew Buff. With no caution flags the rest of the distance, Dolbear easily was first under the checkers, followed by Finch, Grosso, Buff and Davis.
Dot Foods handed out $200 Visa gift cards to the Sportsman feature winners in addition to their race purse.
Rick Kinney led the first two laps of the 20-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature before Skylar Greenfield took the point.
Jason Parkhurst Jr. passed Greenfield on lap 10 and from there was not seriously challenged, winning by over two seconds at the finish. Greenfield, R.J. Budd, Jesse Morgan, and Brianna Murtaugh completed the top five.
Russ Marsden won the 25-lap Hobby Stock feature, holding off past feature winner Jim Evans for well over half the race for his first win of the season. Ron Marsden, Casey Cunningham, and Ron Hawker finished third through fifth.
Dan Dennis from Cicero triumphed in the $1,000-to-win A-Verdi Storage Containers Trailer Race of Destruction.
There is no racing at Fulton Speedway this Saturday. Action will return July 2 when the Lucas Empire Super Sprints invade Fulton Speedway on as part of their ESS Speedweek. Also racing will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
The card will be presented by Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Marshall Hurd, Ron Davis III, Larry Wight, David Marcuccilli, Tim Sears Jr., Todd Root, Jeff Prentice, Colton Wilson, Tommy Collins, Darren Smith, Bob Henry Jr., Corey Barker, Nick Krause, Justin Crisafulli, Michael Stanton, Jeff Taylor, Ryan Richardson, Tom Neale, Matt Becker, Andrew Ferguson. Marshall Hurd claimed the $600 Tim Sears Jr. bounty.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Kyle Devendorf, Amy Holland, Brandon Carvey, Emmett Waldron, Robert Gage, Quinn Wallis, Clayton Brewer III, Wade Chrisman, Chris Mackey, Dorian Wahdan, Austin Cooper, Brian Murphy, Jacob Dupra, Tim Gareau, Brett Sears, Richard Murtaugh, Scott Kline.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Ryan Dolbear, Tony Finch II, Rocky Grosso, Andrew Buff, Jake Davis, Cody Manitta, A.J. Miller, Billy Sauve, Brett Draper, Jimmy Moyer, Jordan Millard, Stephen Marshall, James Donaldson, Remington Hamm, Alan Fink, Riley Rogala, Joshua Amodio, Kearra Backus.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (25 laps): Russ Marsden, Jim Evans, Ron Marsden, Casey Cunningham, Ronald Hawker, Brandon Barron, Edward Stevens, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Bob Buono, Todd Koegel.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (20 laps): Jason Parkhurst, Skylar Greenfield, R.J. Budd, Jesse Morgan, Brianna Murtaugh, Rick Kinney, Kevin Beverine, Joe Wilcox, Danny Allen, Nathan Novak.
A-Verdi Storage Containers Trailer Race of Destruction: Cicero’s Dan Dennis ($1,000), Lacona’s Jeff Cummings Jr. ($300), Fulton’s Mike Doney ($200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.