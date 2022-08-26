WEEDSPORT — The Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship is set to conclude Labor Day weekend with several division titles still far from settled.

The championship has tallied points from weekly races and some special events at DIRTcar-sanctioned tracks for the Big-Block Modifieds, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Four-Cylinders throughout the year, taking the best 16 finishes, to crown the overall 2022 champions.

