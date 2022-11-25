Holiday Skate

OSWEGO — The family-friendly event and fundraiser Holiday Skate With the Lakers will return at SUNY Oswego from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center in Marano Campus Center. 

All proceeds will support the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

