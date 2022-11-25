The Holiday Skate With the Lakers makes its return at SUNY Oswego from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center in Marano Campus Center. All proceeds will support the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
OSWEGO — The family-friendly event and fundraiser Holiday Skate With the Lakers will return at SUNY Oswego from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center in Marano Campus Center.
All proceeds will support the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
The community is invited to skate with the Oswego State men’s and women’s hockey teams and share in holiday cheer. Admission is charged, with an additional charge for those looking to rent skates.
The event will include a visit from Santa Claus and chances to win a Laker hockey jersey.
“This has always been so popular with our players as a chance to give back to the community that supports everything we do,” said Mark Digby, head coach of the Oswego State women’s hockey team. “The pandemic made us put the event on hold for a couple of years, so I know our teams are thrilled to see fans and families at this event again.”
SUNY Oswego’s State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) Committee and Intercollegiate Athletics co-sponsor the event.
