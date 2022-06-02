Hole-in-one recorded at Oswego Country Club STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSWEGO — Larry Morgia recorded a hole-in-one on May 29 at Oswego Country Club.Morgia aced the 18th hole playing at 153 yards. He used a 4 hybrid. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Christian Morgia, Dave Decaire, and Ken Cherchio. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now CDC lowers Oswego County’s community level; residents urged to stay vigilant when traveling Hilton aims to have all school districts covered — no matter what agency does it Cayuga faculty, staff honored with SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence Latest e-Edition June 2, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOCSD employee charged after falsely reporting incident at high schoolFlorida man arrested in Oswego by Drug Task ForceGrand Army of the Republic and Memorial DayUpdated Heidi Allen age progression revealedLake Ontario Waterfront Festival held in OswegoKaren A. PiazzaHockey isn’t over for Broughman, but the friendships he made at Oswego State is what he’ll remember mostWilliam E. (Bill) WarnerNorman K. FischerOswego American Legion hosting chicken barbecue for Ukraine Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
