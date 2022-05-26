Hockey isn’t over for Broughman, but the friendships he made at Oswego State is what he’ll remember most

OSWEGO — Right from day one, Travis Broughman had an impact on the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
In all three seasons, Broughman rarely missed a game. His freshman season, he played in 27 games recording 23 points, and his sophomore season saw him in 25 games with 27 points. This past season, as captain, he recorded 29 points — the team’s highest point getter — in 25 games.
His offensive prowess was noticed early in his career, with his ability to control a game as a power forward, head coach Ed Gosek noted. And now, Broughman has his eyes set on professional hockey.
“He was our team MVP voted on by his peers for a reason,” Gosek said. “I thought his attitude and work ethic each and every day, that was much, much more consistent throughout the year.”
He already got a head start, playing in the final stretch of the season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League this past season.
Just like his early junior hockey days, Broughman has been able to do it in front of a “home” crowd. Originally from Virginia, Broughman played for the Richmond Generals program. In his final season with the Generals’ USPHL Elite team, he played in 30 games recording 36 points.
There were a few other players who were from Richmond, Virginia, as well that played with the Generals, Broughman mentioned.
“It was a real treat to be at home and be able to play in front of the family and the community,” he said. “(Hockey’s) becoming more popular again. It’s growing more and more in the South. Hopefully it keeps (steadily) rising.”
Broughman, in his last season of junior hockey, went to the Central Canada Hockey League and joined the Carleton Place Canadians. He noted the larger age group of the CCHL, where there is a bigger skillset of players, which he said “helped (him) get to a college level.”
But moving away from home was a little tougher, being 11 hours away. “I really grew as a player and an adult,” Broughman said.
In 60 regular-season games, Broughman notched 65 points with the Canadians.
“They produce some good talent up there so just going up there and playing was a tremendous boost for me and my hockey career,” he said.
When Broughman first arrived on campus at Oswego State, he had another Carleton Place alumnus to share memories with: Devin Campbell. The pair never played together with the Canadians due to the age difference. The two did meet during Broughman’s season with the Canadians when Campbell came up to practice over Oswego State’s winter break.
After talking to Campbell and visiting the campus, seeing the size of the college and noting the passion coaches had for the program, Broughman was sold.
But it wasn’t his first visit to Oswego State. He originally came to the now-Deborah F. Stanley Arena with the CCHL All-Star team during the 2017-18 season for an exhibition game. Broughman added it gave him a different perspective, being the opposition of the Lakers.
“The upperclassmen can tell you all about it, but actually being here and finally playing is totally different (for opponents),” Broughman said. “You grip that stick a little too tight and make some mistakes, but it’s definitely hard to come and play here for an opposing team.”
In Broughman’s first season with the Lakers, right from the get-go he connected with Anthony Passero, in what Broughman calls an “opposites attract type of thing.” He said he and Passero are two different hockey players, but worked “cohesively” on the ice together.
“Just being able to have him as a junior and me as a freshman, just him taking me under his wing and showing me the way (was nice),” Broughman said. “I was lucky to be able to gel with him and have him as a mentor.”
Broughman didn’t slow down in his second season. But then his junior year was canceled due to COVID-19. As time went on during the fall semester, he had a feeling the season wasn’t going to happen because the school hadn’t even put the ice in the rink yet.
Then hockey returned for his senior year, and he was named captain alongside Josh LeBlanc, who was named assistant captain. It was a special moment for him since his mother came up from Virginia and stood on the bench with his jersey that had the “C” on it while Gosek announced it.
“Seeing her be able to come up and wear the jersey with the ‘C’ on it and introduce it was unbelievable,” Broughman said.
“We called her just to ask her to do a Zoom to the team or to record a video and send it to us, so that we would play it in the locker room. It turned into her telling us she’d drive here,” Gosek said. “She took days off from work and drove up here. … But to his mom, it was a special thing for her to come up and she was proud of him, obviously.”
While trying to figure out line combinations at the beginning of the season, Broughman said it was “tough,” especially with all the new players on the roster — including a group of sophomores who never played college hockey before.
Eventually, Broughman was paired with Alex DiCarlo and Connor Sleeth, who provided a lot of offensive production for the Lakers in the final stretch of the season.
“They were arguably our best line,” Gosek said. “Sleeth provided the energy and the work ethic … which ignited DiCarlo to put some energy into it, and it got Broughman to finally get going. Once he started getting some points, it fueled the fire.”
While things didn’t end the way he wanted in the SUNYAC Championship against SUNY Geneseo, Broughman said he was happy that he closed out his career on his own terms: from “puck drop until the last second of that clock hit zero.”
But his hockey career isn’t over. Even though the season ended with Roanoke, Broughman is hoping to find a team in the ECHL, but knows he’ll always have a spot on the Roanoke roster.
“I have no regrets at all. I made some great relationships with the guys here that I pretty much call my brothers that will probably be invited one day to my wedding,” Broughman said. “Obviously you want to win championships. … We came a little short. Just those friendships are something I’m going to cherish forever.”
