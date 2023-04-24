The 2023 Fulton Speedway racing season begins with Highbank Holdup Weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Strada Mia Italian Restaurant will present night one of the Highbank Holdup Weekend on Friday. The Empire Super Sprints will compete in a $2,000-to-win feature.
Joining the ESS cars will be the track points opener for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, plus hot laps for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds for their big race on Saturday.
Friday’s schedule calls for pits to open at 4 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the cars and stars of the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will invade the speedway with the best drivers in the division from the Northeast and Canada. A strong field of Fulton regulars led by defending track champion Tim Sears Jr., series champion Dave Marcuccilli, Ron Davis III, Marshall Hurd, Andrew Ferguson, and others will be looking to keep the cash and trophy on home turf.
Last year’s Highbank Holdup event saw Billy Decker go to victory lane over Jimmy Phelps, Billy Dunn, Ryan Bartlett, and Mike Mahaney as almost 50 cars attempted to qualify.
Joining the 358 Modifieds in Saturday’s program will be the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman.
Not only will it be when track points start, they will also be battling for a coveted qualifying spot in the prestigious Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout during the 37th annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend Sept. 29-30 at Fulton Speedway.
A strong field of Mirabito Four-Cylinders is expected as they will be vying in the $500-to-win Four-Cylinder Open.
Night two of Highbank Holdup Weekend is presented by Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant. Pits will open at 2 p.m., with grandstands opening at 4 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.
Opening night at Brewerton Speedway is scheduled for May 5 with a program presented by Stirling Lubricants. It will be the start of the points season for all divisions. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders.
Pits will open at 4:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m.
Last year’s track champions at Brewerton Speedway were Oswego’s Chris Hile (Big-Block Modifieds), Fulton’s Amy Holland (Sportsman), Parish’s Mike Mullen (Mod Lites), and Fulton’s Chris Bonoffski (Four-Cylinder Super Stocks).
There will be a new DIRTcar Sportsman track champion this year with Amy Holland making the jump up to the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds.
Brewerton Speedway will hold a test and tune practice session May 2 open to any car that competes on dirt. Pits will open at 5 p.m., with cars on the speedway at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission for that event is free.
