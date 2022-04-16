High school sports roundup: Fulton girls lacrosse rolls past East Syracuse-Minoa

EAST SYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team built a sizable lead early and didn’t look back, cruising past East Syracuse-Minoa 21-6 at home Thursday.
Carleigh Patterson scored six goals for the Red Raiders, who built a 13-3 lead at halftime. Patterson added two assists for a total of eight points, while Mya Carroll also recorded eight points (three goals, five assists).
Anna Bednarz had three goals and two assists, while Addy Pickard scored three goals. Bella Cary added two goals and an assist, with Mandy Miller recording a goal and an assist. Sydney Sachel, Lauren Bush, and Rileigh Drake also scored goals for the Red Raiders.
Ella Halladay and Molly Evans both saw time in net, with Halladay making three saves and Evans four.
Mary Grace Godleski had three goals and an assist for ESM. Anna Paduano had a goal and two assists, while Rylyn Commisso had a goal and an assist. Sophia Ferns added a goal, and Arianna Reed made 14 saves in goal.
Fulton (2-3) will host Auburn at 7 p.m. on April 21.
LaFayette baseball rallies to walk off Mexico
LAFAYETTE — The Mexico varsity baseball team took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but LaFayette rallied, scoring three runs in the inning to earn a 4-3 win.
Kian Long threw 6.1 innings for Mexico, allowing four runs on seven hits. He walked three batters and struck out two. Connor Dubois was 1-2 with an RBI triple, while Long went 1-3 at the plate with an RBI. Johnathan Greeno, Evan Lenhart, and Jacob Poissant added base hits for the Tigers.
Ben Ryan threw 6.2 innings for LaFayette, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out nine batters. Daniel Porter earned the win after entering for the final out of the seventh.
Ryan also went 2-2 at the plate with an RBI, while Benjamin Seemann and Matt Singh both went 1-3 with an RBI.
Mexico (2-1) will play at Westhill at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mexico softball comes up short vs. Westhill
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity softball team stormed back in the final innings, but couldn’t come all the way back, falling 8-7 to Westhill on Thursday.
The Tigers trailed 8-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs in the inning before adding another in the seventh. Hailey Comstock was 3-4 with an RBI for the Tigers, while Briana Urquhart went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Kylee Urquhart went 2-4, Kendall Cuyler was 1-3, and Katelyn Green added a base hit for Mexico. Comstock started on the mound, allowing eight runs (seven earned) in 5.2 innings. She struck out five and walked seven.
Briana Urquhart pitched the rest of the way for the Tigers, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Hannah Schmitz was 3-4 with two RBIs for Westhill, while Sydney Bistrovich was 1-3 with two RBIs. Amanda Case went 2-2 and walked twice, while Alexa Korrie, Vittoria Mitti, and Catherine Cottrell all added base hits.
Nicoletta Scrimale started on the mound for Westhill, allowing seven runs (four earned) in seven innings. She struck out five batters and walked two.
Mexico (3-1) will host Chittenango at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Solvay softball runs past Hannibal
HANNIBAL — The Solvay varsity softball team scored nine runs in the top of the first inning en route to an 18-7 win over Hannibal on Thursday.
Jenna Wing went 4-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Solvay, while Natalie Orr went 1-4 with an RBI. Delaney Kaszubinski added a base hit, Maggie Kemp drove in three runs, and Hannah Haase drove in two for the Bearcats.
Wing started on the mound for Solvay, allowing seven runs (one earned) in seven innings. She struck out nine batters, allowing two walks and four hits.
Zoey DeRocha was 1-2 with an RBI for Hannibal, while Tenly Baker went 1-4 with an RBI. Hannah Longley and Sandy Allen both added base hits for the Warriors.
Baker started on the mound for Hannibal, allowing nine earned runs in six innings. She walked eight batters and struck out seven. Kiley Emmons pitched the seventh for the Warriors, allowing two runs.
Hannibal (0-5) will host Skaneateles at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
