OSWEGO — There’s one thing that Oswego varsity softball coach Brad Shannon is noticing in his second year with the program: more confidence.
With a good amount of returners — including four seniors: Adriana Ellis, Jordan Caroccio, Kamryn Bletch and Riley Reynolds — Shannon said the Bucs are “looking forwrard to scaring a few teams that haven’t worried about Oswego for awhile.”
Shannon said Ellis is a player that can make “the outfield a lot smaller than most teams can make it” due to her speed in center field. Bletch and Caroccio will be “a nice combination in the middle” of the infield at second base and shortstop. Shannon also said Reynolds might go from the outfield to the infield this season, but they’ll “see how things go.”
But, there’s one aspect where Oswego is still very young. Eighth-grader Maria Sweet, who played on the varsity team last year, is returning to the mound. Shannon is also utilizing a freshman catcher, Clara O’Connor.
Both worked together during the offseason, Shannon mentioned. “If they love it, they can be a tough little combo for the next few years,” he added.
“We like where we are right now. We have a good mix of veteran leadership and young kids that are eager to learn,” Shannon said. “Our seniors are going to be solid leaders for the team.”
“We’re a young team, but I think there’s a possibility of us doing really well this year,” Caroccio said. “In the past, we haven’t really clicked. This year, we’re just clicking, doing well and supporting each other.”
Oswego is coming off a 7-10 campaign last year, finishing fifth in the SCAC Empire division.
Sweet led the Bucs both on the offensive side of the ball with 15 hits and nine runs batted in, plus on the mound with 132 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched.
Shannon, who has been coaching softball for 20 years at Oswego, said the team’s “theme” this year is “to climb higher,” noting the improvement of the team the last couple seasons.
“(The players) were pleasantly surprised last year, and I think the expectation this year is that we climb even higher than we did last year in the standings,” Shannon said. “Teams are starting to worry a little bit about us, and that’s a good feeling.”
Now in his second year with the varsity squad, Shannon said he learned a lot from former varsity coach Mike McCrobie, who “did a fantastic job all those years” coaching the Bucs. Shannon added he got to learn about the extras that go beyond just the season of softball.
“There’s offseason training, communicating with your players, and making sure everyone’s on the same page in the classroom and making good choices in the offseason,” Shannon said. “And then we get to enjoy the good part of playing the game of softball.”
Caroccio said her personal goals going into her senior season are to just “get better as a player and a teammate,” but team-wise, she wants to see the Bucs make a deep run in sectionals.
“I’m looking forward to just coming together as a team and just playing some ball,” Caroccio said.
Oswego has a scrimmage scheduled at Chittenango on Thursday, but it’s weather dependent, Shannon said. For now, the Bucs have been practicing inside but hope to get to the Legends Fields in Oswego in the next week or so.
If the scrimmage goes on as scheduled, Shannon said it’ll give the players an opportunity to know what to expect during a game. “With a young team, you want to get them that experience really early and try to build on it,” he added.
The Bucs’ regular season is slated to begin on April 4 at Christian Brothers Academy. Oswego’s first home game is scheduled for April 15 vs. Pulaski.
“It’s just an expectation at this point in time. Last year, we didn’t get on our home field until week seven,” Shannon said. “Hopefully what we put on the field early in the year, we’re a much better team by the end of the year. I like the way things came together with the group we had last year.”
