Oswego softball practice

The Oswego varsity softball team huddles together after a recent practice in one of the gyms at Oswego High School. The Bucs have a scrimmage scheduled for Thursday in Chittenango.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — There’s one thing that Oswego varsity softball coach Brad Shannon is noticing in his second year with the program: more confidence.

With a good amount of returners — including four seniors: Adriana Ellis, Jordan Caroccio, Kamryn Bletch and Riley Reynolds — Shannon said the Bucs are “looking forwrard to scaring a few teams that haven’t worried about Oswego for awhile.”

