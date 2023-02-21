Fulton Wrestlers Media Day

From left are Fulton varsity boys wrestling head coach Chuck Burlingham, sophomore Johnathan Clohecy, senior Wally Crofoot and coach Cuinn Burlingham. Clohecy and Crofoot are competing at the state wrestling tournament this weekend.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — A pair of Fulton wrestlers are headed to the state wrestling tournament this weekend, and both have high expectations for themselves.

Sophomore Johnathan Clohecy and senior Wally Crofoot will represent not only Fulton but Section III as a whole at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division 1 Wrestling Championships this weekend at MVP Arena in Albany.

