FULTON — A pair of Fulton wrestlers are headed to the state wrestling tournament this weekend, and both have high expectations for themselves.
Sophomore Johnathan Clohecy and senior Wally Crofoot will represent not only Fulton but Section III as a whole at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division 1 Wrestling Championships this weekend at MVP Arena in Albany.
Clohecy, coming off a Section III crown in the 160-pound weight class, is the No. 2 seed for his weight class in the tournament.
Crofoot, who placed second in the 138-pound weight class at the section championships, is the No. 12 seed in his bracket.
Clohecy said winning the section title “definitely does” provide some confidence for the sophomore.
“I’d like to continue (the success) and keep battling my way through the whole tournament,” he said.
Crofoot, however, said he’s going into the state tournament with a message to prove as a senior.
“I don’t like losing,” Crofoot said. “My whole life, I’ve wanted to be a state champion. … I’ve never made it this far. … I’d like to win it this year, because it’s always been my goal.”
Fulton head coach Chuck Burlingham said that both wrestlers have a lot more experience than some wrestlers who might be the same age thanks to the offseason opportunities the Fulton Wrestling Club provides.
Burlingham noted that both Clohecy and Crofoot have been in the program “since they were old enough to wrestle.”
“We’re really excited for Wally to finally get to this tournament. He’s definitely worked hard enough, and he’s earned it,” Burlingham said. “(Clohecy) has also been in our program since he was old enough to wrestle. It’s not like he’s a sophomore. … His knowledge and offseason experience makes him much more than a sophomore wrestling-wise.”
Clohecy posted a 34-0 dual meet season with 18 pins, two technical falls and 10 decision victories. While for a majority of the time he wreslted in the 160-pound weight class, there were a few bouts where he wrestled in the 172-pound weight class.
Between the season Clohecy’s had and coming off the section crown, Burlingham said Clohecy “should be very confident” going into the weekend.
“He’s had the kind of season where he’s wrestled a lot of good, quality kids. That got him a high seed in the tournament and a good place to be in the bracket,” Burlingham said. “John’s confidence has been high all year, and I wouldn’t expect it to be any different for this tournament. It’s the big stage, so there will be some nerves, but we’re going to try to get him through that very quickly.”
Crofoot posted a season record of 29-5 with 21 pins, three technical falls and three decision victories. Going into this weekend, Crofoot is at a career 86 wins. Most of this season was spent in the 138-pound weight class, but Crofoot did dabble at 145 pounds a few times this season.
Burlingham said the program will be sad to see Crofoot go after this season.
“Wally’s had a great season, so hopefully his confidence is very high, too — and I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t be,” Burlingham said. “He’s beaten some quality kids, too. He had the kind of season you would expect him to have, knowing him and his experience and his abilities.”
Burlingham said both wrestlers not only put in the dedication on the mat during the season, but also are competing in the offseason getting “as many opportunities to wrestle” as they can. He added the duo are “fantastic role models” for younger kids within the varsity program, as well as the Fulton Wrestling Club.
While Fulton wrestlers in the state tournament aren’t uncommon, Burlingham said with the wrestling program that Fulton continues to boast, they’re “hoping to get many more kids wearing the blue and gold (Section III) uniforms.”
“If you’re looking, they can be seen doing other things than just wrestling. They’re out there doing things, they’re playing sports, they’re part of other programs, they’re good students. We’re proud of them,” Burlingham said. “We get a lot of PeeWees to the (varsity) matches, and we want these guys doing all the good things to keep them coming and give the young kids something to strive for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.