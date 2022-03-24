HOUGHTON — After throwing a no-hitter against Defiance College last week, Oswego State junior Fiona Higgins took another no-hit bid into the sixth inning on Tuesday, helping the Lakers to a doubleheader split against Houghton College.
Higgins ended with a complete game, one-hit shutout in the first game of the day, a 1-0 win for the Lakers. Houghton earned a 4-1 win in the second game to salvage a tie in the doubleheader.
Despite the strong finish on the mound, Higgins found herself in an early jam in the first inning. A walk, a hit batter, and another walk loaded the bases in the bottom of the first with no outs, but Higgins struck out the next three batters swinging to strand all three runners.
The strikeouts were the first of eight consecutive for Higgins, who also struck out the side in the second and set down the first two batters of the third via strikes. She struck out another pair in the fourth, working around an error for another hitless inning.
Higgins walked the leadoff batter in the fifth, but struck out the next batter before recording a groundout and a flyout to end the inning. The Lakers were finally able to gift the pitcher some run support in the sixth, with a sacrifice fly from Taylor DuBois driving in Zoe Mennig to give Oswego State a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Higgins’ bid for a second consecutive no-hitter ended after a two-out single from Elise Swanson. A lineout ended the inning, and the junior pitcher worked around a walk in the seventh, recording a strikeout to end the game and seal a 1-0 win.
Higgins allowed just one hit and no runs across seven innings, walking five batters and striking out 13. DuBois drove in the game’s only run, with Mennig and Kylie Detz each recording a pair of hits.
After another dominant performance, Higgins sports an ERA of 0.80 through five starts (35 innings pitched). She has struck out 50 batters, allowing just 20 walks and 17 base hits. The junior has allowed just one hit over her last 14 innings, and reached 100 career strikeouts in the win.
In the second game of the day, the Highlanders struck early and used a dominant pitching performance from Kayla Loomis to earn a 4-1 victory.
Houghton opened the game’s scoring in the second inning, with a two-out single from Kristin Keller driving in a pair of runs. The Lakers got a run back in the fifth after Aleah Yaizzo singled to drive in Detz, cutting the Highlanders’ lead to 2-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, however, Houghton immediately got the run back, with a bunt single from Grace Thompson forcing a Laker error and allowing Hannah Haskell to score from third. An RBI single from Lydia Peterson extended the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, and Loomis retired the side in order in the seventh to lock up the win for Houghton.
Yaizzo went 1-4 in the loss, driving in Oswego State’s lone run. Mennig, Higgins, Samantha Morgan, and Ellie Mahoney all had base hits for the Lakers.
Chelsea Sellers started on the mound and was charged with the loss, allowing two earned runs in 1.2 innings. Maria Lutz finished the game in relief, allowing one earned run across 4.1 innings, striking out four batters.
Oswego State (2-7) will host RIT in a doubleheader at the Laker Softball Field today, with the first game scheduled for 3 p.m.
